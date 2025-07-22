Skip to content
News

The Boys in the Hall of Fame: Chantal Machabée takes her turn
Charles-Alexis Brisebois
Credit: Last night, the Boys were inducted into the Just for Laughs Hall of Fame. The event took place at Théâtre Maisonneuve, on the heels of the new JPR concept. It’s the first time such a tribute has taken place, but it’s sure to become a habit at Just for Laughs. And it began in 2025 […]
Last night, the Boys were inducted into the Just for Laughs Hall of Fame.

The event took place at Théâtre Maisonneuve, on the heels of the new JPR concept. It’s the first time such a tribute has taken place, but it’s sure to become a habit at Just for Laughs.

And it began in 2025 with the legendary Québécois film franchise.

This new concept, which is set to become a tradition, has ensured that the famous Boys characters have their place in Quebec comedy history more than ever. There were tributes and “roast” moments linked to the universe of the films.

Journalist Marie-Laurence Desgagné has written an article(on the La Presse website) on the subject.

The evening, which will eventually be televised, was a chance for everyone present to fall back into the world of Les Boys. And there were plenty of them.

But one name stood out: Chantal Machabée.

The former sports journalist, who now works for the Montreal Canadiens, took to the stage to chat a bit and pay tribute, in her own way, to the Boys.

RDS published an excerpt, which ends like this:

It’s so moving for me. Wait till I tell Nick, Cole and Ivan about this: they’ll go crazy! – Chantal Machabée

Les Boys, a film that beat Titanic in Quebec in 1997, is a franchise that everyone knows and can quote once in a while. I’m sure a lot of people will be looking forward to the TV broadcast of yesterday’s gala.

I can’t wait to see who will be honoured a year from now.


