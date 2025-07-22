Skip to content
Shea Weber did not attend his induction into the Tennessee Sports Hall of Fame
Credit: Getty Images
Since he stopped playing, Shea Weber has been honored a lot.

Of course, he’s been inducted into the Hockey Hall of Fame, but there’s more to it than that. There’s also the fact that he’s now on the Canadiens’ Ring of Honor and a member of several other Halls of Fame.

For example? The British Columbia Hall of Fame, the Nashville Predators Hall of Fame… and the Tennessee Sports Hall of Fame.

The last one is new. It arrived this weekend.

We see him being honored in Nashville more than in Chicago Salt Lake City Tempe Las Vegas Philadelphia Montreal, but it makes sense to see him inducted into the Hall of the state where he spent more than a decade early in his career.

But there’s something that strikes me.

In the Predators’ text on the subject, we see a tweet from the “Tennessee Sports Hall of Fame” account in which Mike Maguire received, on behalf of his good friend Shea Weber, the award that comes with his induction.

Poking around on the account, we don’t see any photos of Weber.

Still looking at what was posted on the Twitter account, we see that there were a lot of new inductees and that, in the vast majority of cases, people were on hand.

We know that Weber doesn’t like cameras and attention. Is that why he wasn’t there? Or was something preventing him from attending the ceremony at the time (July 19)? Who knows. But it’s weird.

If it was P.K. Subban, in my opinion, he would have been there, hehe.


