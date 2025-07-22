Shea Weber did not attend his induction into the Tennessee Sports Hall of Fame

The accolades keep coming for former #Preds captain Shea Weber -> https://t.co/odsHbqATRR
– Brooks Bratten (@brooksbratten) July 21, 2025
Shea Weber’s good friend, Mike Maguire, accepts on his behalf. #tshf2025 pic.twitter.com/CcIoPkGhk5
– Tennessee Sports Hall of Fame (@theTSHF) July 20, 2025
overtime
The club is half a game behind the Tigers and the top of the American League. https://t.co/HmxKCA9w8v
– Passion MLB (@passion_mlb) July 22, 2025
Lias Andersson already extended with Biel https://t.co/UTwRwRxFCS
– SwissHabs (@SwissHabs) July 22, 2025