Reconstruction on Crave: Season 2 to be released on August 21 (and that’s a good thing)

The first season of the Canadiens’ “Rebuilding” series on Crave gave fans a chance to learn a little more about what goes on behind the scenes of the Montreal organization.

The result was a success… and we knew that the second season was filmed during the last NHL campaign (24-25).

Today, we learn that season 2 will be launched on August 21. And that’s actually a good thing.

It’s a good thing, because at the end of August, it’s always a fairly quiet period in the National League and at the Canadiens, since the practice camps aren’t yet underway.

There’s never much going on at that time… and that’s going to monopolize the attention of fans – who will be looking forward to the start of the club’s next season.

I can’t wait to see what it’s going to be like.

And let’s not forget: the Habs did make the playoffs last April…

Anyone else excited for the new season?? pic.twitter.com/rLPpCV1v3q – TSN 690 Montreal (@TSN690) July 22, 2025

That’s promising, because a lot happened in the Canadiens’ last season.

Patrik Laine’s injury at the start of training camp, the goaltenders’ performance, the tougher times, the team’s impressive moments after the 4 Nations Showdown, the guys’ emotion in the playoffs against the Washington Capitals…

Season 2 could really be a good one.

That said, since the rebuild wasn’t really over yet, it wasn’t surprising to see the Canadiens do a Season 2 series. After all, the ice is broken and the guys at the club are used to the concept.

But if the Canadiens continue to enjoy success with the new additions, Season 3 will have to have another name… if the Habs decide to go with another season.

There’s no confirmation of that yet.

Overtime

– He’s impressive.

Ivan Demidov working on his shootout moves in Brossard today pic.twitter.com/OqclNRuwNv – /r/Habs (@HabsOnReddit) July 22, 2025

– That’s right.

It will be (very) expensive. https://t.co/PFWtu7ZtZO – TVA Sports (@TVASports) July 22, 2025

– Sick.

Callaway offers a special stick for Happy Gilmore 2https://t.co/xSzzwRFokK – RDS (@RDSca) July 22, 2025

– News from Montreal CF practice.