It’s “very” likely that Struble won’t have to go to arbitration on August 3 (according to Marco D’Amico)

A few players are eligible for salary arbitration this year in the NHL.And one of them is Jayden Struble.

The Canadiens’ player will technically be the last to go before an arbitrator… But he might not have to go through the process, either.

Arbitration Hearing Dates Kakko #SeaKraken July 25

Soderblom #Blackhawks July 28

Tsyplakov #Isles July 29

Samberg #NHLJets July 30

Timmins #Sabres Aug 2

Robertson #LeafsForever Aug 3

Struble #GoHabsGo Aug 3 Cases can be settled until hearing beginshttps://t.co/kOVxgObdmw – PuckPedia (@PuckPedia) July 22, 2025

In reality, Struble and the Habs can still agree on the terms of a new deal before August 3.

And at this level, Marco D’Amico says in a tweet that it’s “very” likely that Struble won’t have to go before an arbitrator to sign his next contract.

The file is on Kent Hughes’ table and an announcement could be made in the next few days too.

Because August 3 is fast approaching…

The Montreal Canadiens have their arbitration hearing with Jayden Struble scheduled for the 3rd of August. It’s *very* likely that the Canadiens come to terms with Struble prior to that date. – Marco D’Amico (@mndamico) July 22, 2025

Jayden Struble is in no position to ask for the moon.

After all, we’re talking about a guy who’s still trying to cement his place as a regular defenseman in the Montreal Canadiens lineup, having been left out of the lineup a few times last season.

The left-hander even took a trip to the AHL (for conditioning purposes) in January, because Martin St-Louis was unable to give him a place on his defensive brigade.

He was becoming a problem in Montreal… and the Canadiens saw fit to send him to Laval to play a bit.

That’s why, in my opinion, discussions between Struble and the Habs shouldn’t be too complicated either.

Kent Hughes knows the value of his defenseman, and Struble has to accept the fact that he hasn’t yet proven he’s capable of helping the Canadiens night after night.

We’ll keep you posted.

