Skip to content
Your daily dose of hockey
News

It’s “very” likely that Struble won’t have to go to arbitration on August 3 (according to Marco D’Amico)
Marc-Olivier Cook
It’s “very” likely that Struble won’t have to go to arbitration on August 3 (according to Marco D’Amico)
Credit: Getty Images
A few players are eligible for salary arbitration this year in the NHL.

And one of them is Jayden Struble.

The Canadiens’ player will technically be the last to go before an arbitrator… But he might not have to go through the process, either.

In reality, Struble and the Habs can still agree on the terms of a new deal before August 3.

And at this level, Marco D’Amico says in a tweet that it’s “very” likely that Struble won’t have to go before an arbitrator to sign his next contract.

The file is on Kent Hughes’ table and an announcement could be made in the next few days too.

Because August 3 is fast approaching…

Jayden Struble is in no position to ask for the moon.

After all, we’re talking about a guy who’s still trying to cement his place as a regular defenseman in the Montreal Canadiens lineup, having been left out of the lineup a few times last season.

The left-hander even took a trip to the AHL (for conditioning purposes) in January, because Martin St-Louis was unable to give him a place on his defensive brigade.

He was becoming a problem in Montreal… and the Canadiens saw fit to send him to Laval to play a bit.

That’s why, in my opinion, discussions between Struble and the Habs shouldn’t be too complicated either.

Kent Hughes knows the value of his defenseman, and Struble has to accept the fact that he hasn’t yet proven he’s capable of helping the Canadiens night after night.

We’ll keep you posted.


Overtime

– His turn to play.

– Great story.

– Oh.

– This news is bigger than sports.

facebook icon Share twitter icon Tweet linkedin icon Share
Copied!
More Content