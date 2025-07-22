Here are the players practicing in Montreal today

Credit: It’s summertime. There’s no NHL hockey to get your teeth into. But just because there’s no NHL hockey doesn’t mean the guys on the Habs and other teams aren’t working hard to stay in shape. As you know, players work hard during the summer. One of the ways they do this in Montreal is through […]

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Living Sisu Hockey League – LSHL (@thelshl)

Our contributor @PatouInfo is live from the CN Sports Complex in Brossard where some of the Canadiens players are practicing. Nick Suzuki, Patrik Laine, Ivan Demidov, Alex Newhook, Arber Xhekaj and Jayden Struble are among them, along with 2 guest goaltenders.#GoHabsGo #Demidov… pic.twitter.com/FttC7RoerL – Frank Well The Hockey Podcast (@fwell2) July 22, 2025

It’s summertime. There’s no NHL hockey to get your teeth into.But just because there’s no NHL hockey doesn’t mean the guys on the Habs and other teams aren’t working hard to stay in shape. As you know, players work hard during the summer.One of the ways they do this in Montreal is through the SISU league, or summer hockey.But otherwise, there’s also the guys’ practices at Complexe CN. Players who want to practice there are allowed to do so in the Canadiens’ facilities, of course.And many of them do.We know that many players spend their summers in town, which means they can go to Brossard on a regular basis. And on that subject, Patou Info showed up at the Complexe and posted a video of the guys skating today.Keep in mind that the guys who didn’t skate today aren’t necessarily out of Montreal for the summer: it’s really a snapshot of what’s happening on July 22.Captain Nick Suzuki was one of them. Among the forwards, Patrik Laine, Ivan Demidov and Alex Newhook, all candidates to play in the top-6, were also on the ice.Arber Xhekaj and Jayden Struble, who will undoubtedly fight for the same position (defenseman #6), were also present.Note that there were two goalies, but they’re hard to identify. Is Kaapo Kahkonen one of them? It would be interesting if the answer were yes, as he fights for a position in the NHL.I think it’s great to see so many guys (none of them Québécois) in town in July. It shows that a great culture is being built in the city, and that it’s fun to spend time in Quebec during the off-season.– Nothing less.– News from CF Montreal.– It’s coming.– Nice.– Coming up.