Brandon Gignac at Kloten: David Reinbacher showed him around the club’s facilities

Brandon Gignac is no longer with the Montreal Canadiens.The forward has decided to sign a contract in Switzerland after eight years in the American Hockey League.He has signed a two-season deal with EHC Kloten.We know this club.

It is, after all, where David Reinbacher played in the 22-23 and 23-24 seasons. And since Reinbacher is familiar with the club’s facilities, he took the opportunity to introduce them to Gignac, with whom he played in Laval this year (and at the end of the 23-24 campaign).

It’s cool, honestly.

It’ll help Gignac acclimatize better to his new environment, and having Reinbacher give him some tips/advice in addition to showing him the team’s facilities feels different in a way.

Let’s not forget that Kloten had a really difficult season in Reinbacher’s last year in Switzerland.

The team changed head coaches several times in the space of just a few months, the team didn’t win many games (17 out of 52) and it really seemed to be managed a bit crookedly.

That said, things turned around for Kloten last season, as the club was able to secure its ticket to the playoffs. The team lost in the first round of the elimination tournament… but still: it was (much) better than the year before.

It remains to be seen whether the addition of a dynamic forward like Brandon Gignac will help Kloten achieve even greater success.

