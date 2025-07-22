Skip to content
Your daily dose of hockey
News

A 75-point rookie season for Ivan Demidov: Tony Marinaro believes in it
Marc-Olivier Cook
A 75-point rookie season for Ivan Demidov: Tony Marinaro believes in it
Credit: Getty Images
What will Ivan Demidov’s production look like in his first (full) season in the National League?

It’s hard to say.

But the fact that he’s already got some pro-level experience from his KHL games should help him be productive pretty quickly. Especially when you combine that with his skills…

Just for fun, Tony Marinaro and Eric Engels(Sick Podcast) had some fun projecting Demidov’s first season in Montreal.

And in Marinaro’s eyes, if all goes well, the youngster plays 82 games and stays healthy… a 75-point rookie season could be possible.

In the last 10 years, we’ve seen two seasons of 75 points or more in Montreal from one player.

Those two seasons belonged to Nick Suzuki (23-24 and 24-25).

That said, to see Demidov produce that much in his first season in the National League would be something interesting.

He’ll be well surrounded… and we know he has the talent to pull off a feat like this.

Demidov made quite an impression this morning in Brossard with his golden hands:

It could be possible in the context that Demidov will be able to get a lot of ice.

He’ll be playing on the top-6… and he could quickly have an important role on the powerplay, as was the case with Lane Hutson last season.

On the powerplay, with guys like Hutson, Suzuki, Cole Caufield and Juraj Slafkovsky, Demidov could really have some fun… and the points could pile up pretty quickly too if it clicks on the first wave of the powerplay.

Anyway.

It’s kind of hard not to get excited about what’s to come… and Demidov’s season is sure to get a lot of attention for many reasons.


Overtime

– Maybe a guy like Mitch Marner could help… #Oops

– He knows how to have fun.

– Great news.

– That’s a lot of money.

facebook icon Share twitter icon Tweet linkedin icon Share
Copied!
More Content