Oliver Kapanen as 2nd center: Grant McCagg won’t give up

Oliver Kapanen started last season in Montreal.The Canadiens decided to send him back to Europe in early November, and he returned to finish the season in Montreal in April.

He did well, in fact, during his campaign in Sweden. Kapanen finished the season as his club’s 4th-highest scorer (35 points in 36 games), and we saw an improvement in his game.

Kapanen will be vying for a spot in the Canadiens’ line-up at the next practice camp, and he’s starting off with a bit of a head start, unlike some of the other guys.

He still managed to find a spot after camp last year… and the Habs already know him well, since Kapanen played in the NHL last season.

That said, if he does make the team, it will probably be to play on the bottom-6 because the Habs. And that’s why Grant McCagg’s suggestion that Kapanen play center on the 2nd line has caused a stir in recent hours.

Grant McCagg reiterates that the Finn deserves his chance at Demidov and Bolduc’s center → https://t.co/2kJbcRym3C – DansLesCoulisses (@DLCoulisses) July 20, 2025

But McCagg isn’t letting up.

For him… Kapanen has what it takes to have such an important role because of his qualities as a two-way player.

McCagg doesn’t think Kapanen can become a player who produces at the famous point-per-game rate… but he does see him becoming a kind of Anthony Cirelli if he’s placed with more offensive players.

I’m not saying that Kapanen definitely has top-two upside, but having watched him closely the past two seasons in Europe, I saw many signs that he could be a two-way 2C. Will he be a PPG NHLer? No. Could he match a Cirelli in production if given offensive linemates? It’s a.. – Grant McCagg (@grantmccagg) July 21, 2025

It’s the question of the 2nd center that has been the focus of attention for a few weeks now.

We don’t know if Kirby Dach will be able to fill that role…

We don’t know if Zachary Bolduc has the center skills to dominate in a role like this…

We know that the Alex Newhook experiment was never really that great…

That’s why training camp is going to be particularly interesting to watch this year. I get the impression that the coaches are going to give Dach a chance to shine, but that he’ll have to work hard to get his place in the middle of the 2nd line.

But if that doesn’t work… it’s going to get a little complicated for Martin St-Louis.

Overtime

