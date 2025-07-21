Mike Matheson’s next contract: a projected $6.5 million per year

Habs executive VP of hockey ops Jeff Gorton on Mike Matheson:
“He’s been huge right now, and we all realize that…he’s been a very, very, solid player for us.” pic.twitter.com/leFGu6AfNh – /r/Habs (@HabsOnReddit) July 14, 2025
Zachary Bolduc, acquired by MTL, is a young high-motor who scored efficiently and forechecked hard for the Blues this season. Scored 19 goals in fourth line minutes. #GoHabsGo pic.twitter.com/PTfQODRFtA
– JFresh (@JFreshHockey) July 1, 2025
In Overtime
The NHL’s best finishers who outscored their expected goals the most over the past 3 seasons.
Habs captain Nick Suzuki ranks 9th. pic.twitter.com/1nEv3mH8Ty – /r/Habs (@HabsOnReddit) July 21, 2025
Nick Kypreos: Re Bowen Byram: It really looks like he’s gonna start the season in Buffalo – FAN Pregame (Jul 15)
– NHL Rumour Report (@NHLRumourReport) July 22, 2025
