NHL teams are so desperate for goaltending help that Marc-Andre Fleury is being asked to play again (h/t @sdpnsports) pic.twitter.com/JJ7aomcpbg – Gino Hard (@GinoHard_) July 4, 2025

Connor McDavid is a year away from the end of his contract. And I wonder what he's thinking.The Edmonton Oilers' star forward has never seemed like someone who wanted to leave at any cost. But it does make you wonder how he sees the club's future.Yes, Leon Draisaitl is here to stay. But what about depth? Defensively? In front of the net?If the Oilers don't improve in front of the net, the club will always struggle to get to the next level. And so far, the club has done nothing to improve that aspect of the game this summer.Can the club improve this late in the summer? Yes… but it won't be easy. Allan Mitchell (The Athletic ) suggested that the Oilers look to Marc-André Fleury to find an assistant to Stuart Skinner for next season.We know that he's retired and that other teams have already tried to bring him back to the NHL – without success, obviously.Maybe this could work and Flower could be the solution in Alberta. Maybe he'll agree to leave his family in Minnesota (and his opportunity to learn on the Wild's second floor once in a while) to play in Edmonton.I don't believe it, but I'm not saying it's completely impossible.Would Skinner be well surrounded by Fleury? In season, yes. But you know as well as I do that the Oilers' problem in front of the net is in the playoffs, not in the season.And Flower is notorious for giving up a few goals in important moments.In any case, if the Québécois were in Edmonton, Skinner would still be the #1 goalie in the playoffs, which wouldn't solve the problem. The problem is that the Oilers need another #1 goalie in his prime.So while it would be nice to see the Québécois back in the league, I don't see him as a solution in Alberta. He certainly couldn't hurt (if he really wants to come back, which he doesn't until proven otherwise), but he wouldn't solve the club's problems.