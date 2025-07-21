Skip to content
Keith Tkachuk shows he knows how to throw a party at his son’s wedding
Charles-Alexis Brisebois
Ahh, the Tkachuk family…

For the past few years, the family has been the talk of the town. Matthew has two rings since joining the Panthers, and his brother Brady is also a major player in Ottawa.

The Four Nations Confrontation has also helped them become the talk of the town.

But we also know them because their father (Keith) was an excellent player in the National Hockey League. He put the Tkachuk family name on the hockey map.

And recently, we’ve had further proof that the brothers’ attitude doesn’t come from next door.

At Matthew’s wedding, Keith Tkachuk was seen being lifted by several people and dancing and banging his fists in the air. Pink Pony Club was the song playing.

Images of all this were taken and posted on social networks.

You can also see, with proper observation, that Brady is in the video. He’s not wearing a shirt (for some reason) and he’s dancing close to his dad, who’s in the air.

You can see that Keith is pretty massive. Hats off to the guys who lift him like that.

It’s safe to assume that Keith is currently less banged up than his son Matthew, who is not guaranteed to start next season due to injuries sustained in recent months.

It makes for good footage, anyway.


