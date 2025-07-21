I wouldn’t be surprised if Jacob Fowler played some games in Montreal this season. – Marco D’Amico
In Overtime
Michael Russo: Re Marco Rossi contract: Major difference in opinion on his value, from Marco’s side to what the Wild think he’s worth; the Wild do not want to go over Matt Boldy; I don’t even think they want to go in the $6m dollar range – DFO Rundown (7/21)
– NHL Rumour Report (@NHLRumourReport) July 21, 2025
Michael Russo: Re Kaprizov extension: “I think he’s definitely going to surpass Draisaitl”, “it’s not going to be for $14m; he will be the highest paid winger in the NHL, the question is how much and how long” – DFO Rundown (7/21)
– NHL Rumour Report (@NHLRumourReport) July 21, 2025
“It’ll be almost 10 months after surgery when camp starts, so I should be ready ” https://t.co/9hIPFbjQPJ
– TVA Sports (@TVASports) July 22, 2025