I wouldn’t be surprised if Jacob Fowler played some games in Montreal this season. – Marco D’Amico

Michael Russo: Re Marco Rossi contract: Major difference in opinion on his value, from Marco’s side to what the Wild think he’s worth; the Wild do not want to go over Matt Boldy; I don’t even think they want to go in the $6m dollar range – DFO Rundown (7/21) – NHL Rumour Report (@NHLRumourReport) July 21, 2025

Michael Russo: Re Kaprizov extension: “I think he’s definitely going to surpass Draisaitl”, “it’s not going to be for $14m; he will be the highest paid winger in the NHL, the question is how much and how long” – DFO Rundown (7/21) – NHL Rumour Report (@NHLRumourReport) July 21, 2025

“It’ll be almost 10 months after surgery when camp starts, so I should be ready ” https://t.co/9hIPFbjQPJ – TVA Sports (@TVASports) July 22, 2025

In 2025-26, Jacob Fowler will play his first professional season. After breaking it down in the NCAA over the last two years, just about everyone expects him to get a big workload with the Laval Rocket.Whether he'll be sharing the net with Jakub Dobes or Kaapo Kahkönen is anyone's guess, but barring a huge surprise, Fowler will be in Laval this year.After all, the kid needs to play games to develop. He had his ups and downs with the Rocket in the playoffs last year, and he'll be taking advantage of another year to fine-tune his game in the AHL.Yet, on The Shaun Starr Show today, Marco D'Amico chatted about Fowler's case… and he mentioned this:In fact, by "games", D'Amico is referring to the end of the season, when he wouldn't be surprised to see Fowler get a start or two in front of the Montreal net at the very end of the campaign in the event that those games no longer mean anything to the Habs, either because they've already qualified for the playoffs or because they've already been eliminated.It would be a good way to give the kid a taste of the experience… but also to give Samuel Montembeault a break in the event that the Habs have playoff games coming up.Of course, there's also a world in which Fowler is called upon to play in the NHL in the event that the team's goaltenders are decimated by injury. It's definitely not the ideal scenario, but it's still a possibility.He'd go after Montembeault, Dobes and Kahkönen, of course, but it's possible that those guys get hurt, after all.It'll be interesting to see if Fowler gets a few starts in the NHL this year… but for the man some see as the Habs' #1 goalie a year from now, it would be a good way to get his feet wet, after all.A bit like Ivan Demidov did at the end of the season… even if it's not exactly the same reality, we agree.