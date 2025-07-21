“He’s incredible”: Matthew Schaefer is delighted to have Patrick Roy as his coach

Schaefer eager to play for #Islanders, ‘awesome’ coach Roy this season “When I walked into the Upper Deck offices recently, I saw things about Roy all over the place. He’s been awesome to me.” My@NHLdotcomstory:#NHL https://t.co/8kS04RM4NB – Dave McCarthy (@DaveAMcCarthy) July 21, 2025

Overtime

Highest pts/game in a season from a u22 center in the 2020s: 1.27 – Jack Hughes | 2022

0.90 – Connor Bedard | 2024

0.87 – Logan Cooley | 2025

0.87 – Wyatt Johnston | 2024

0.83 – Trevor Zegras | 2022

0.82 – Connor Bedard | 2024 Cooley got so much motion its crazy. pic.twitter.com/LazI4WO7ZZ – Big Head Hockey (@BigHeadHcky) July 21, 2025

Philip Rivers is a member of the Chargers for life! pic.twitter.com/CdQiulBNF8 – RDS (@RDSca) July 21, 2025