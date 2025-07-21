Skip to content
“He’s incredible”: Matthew Schaefer is delighted to have Patrick Roy as his coach
Félix Forget
Credit: Getty Images
At the last draft, Matthew Schaefer was the first overall pick. The Islanders, who won the lottery, were able to select him… and they’re hoping that sooner or later, Schaefer will be able to make Noah Dobson forget his time in town.

Because yes, Schaefer has the potential to become a true #1 defenseman in the Bettman circuit within a few years.

On Long Island, Schaefer will play (if he makes the team this season) under Patrick Roy. The Québécois coach survived the change of management at the Islanders, and will be back on the job this season.

And that obviously makes the first overall pick very happy, as he chatted with Dave McCarthy (NHL.com) about it all.

Because what we can understand from reading the young man’s comments is that he really likes his coach.

Schaefer notes that Roy was truly incredible with him, both on and off the ice. He enjoyed working with him at the development camp, where the coach put him in good conditions to help him develop.

He gave him plenty of advice to help him cope with his new life, for which Schaefer is grateful.

The defenseman is now looking forward to the start of camp, where he will prove that he deserves his place in the Isles line-up. Dobson’s departure opens doors in town, after all, but it’s worth remembering that Schaefer barely played last season.

His goal is to make the big club (and understandably so)… but another year in Canadian junior, where he can get a lot of playing time, could help him make up for lost time.

We’ll see if Schaefer can start the year with the Islanders, but he seems to enjoy working with the team’s coach. And that must be nice to hear for the organization that not only drafted him first overall, but also gave a vote of confidence to the coach in question.


