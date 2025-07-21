Free agents: Max Pacioretty among the best players still available

Credit: There’s been a lot of action in the NHL since the beginning of July. Some clubs have improved, others have seen important players leave via the free agent market… But right now, there are still players without contracts for next season. Who are they? In compiling a list of the top 15 guys still available, […]

There’s been a lot of action in the NHL since the beginning of July.

Some clubs have improved, others have seen important players leave via the free agent market…

But right now, there are still players without contracts for next season. Who are they?

In compiling a list of the top 15 guys still available, I realized that there aren’t necessarily a lot of attractive players out there right now. But there are some, like…

Max Pacioretty

Jack Roslovic

Matt Grzelcyk

Ilya Samsonov

Robby Fabbri

TJ Brodie

Daniel Sprong

Connor Sheary

Alexandar Georgiev

Victor Olofsson

Evgeny Kuznetsov

James Reimer

Joel Kirivanta

Jakub Vrana

Kevin Labanc

We all agree: this isn’t an exceptional list in the sense that any of these players can take a club all the way to the Stanley Cup.

What I’m wondering is whether any club will give a chance to Max Pacioretty, who is 36 years old and not (really) the same player he used to be…

MAX PACIORETTY IN THE CLUTCH (AGAIN!)

The former Habs captain scored nine goals in his last two NHL seasons (one with the Capitals and one with the Leafs).

He must have missed some games in recent years, too, as he was injured more often than not. He’s only played 128 games since the 21-22 season…

On the other hand, Pacio was (really) good in the playoffs in Toronto (eight points, including three goals in 11 games) in a more limited role, and he’s found a way to bring energy to his club by playing more physically.

That’s why we thought his playoff performances would have allowed him to sign a new deal in the first few weeks of July, which didn’t happen.

But if teams continue to ignore him, we shouldn’t be surprised to see him hang up his skates. He did say at the Leafs’ post-season wrap-up that he missed his family last season and was looking forward to getting home to spend time with his kids…

We’ll have to keep an eye on that. But perhaps, seeing the list of players still available, a team will decide to offer him a new contract… because he’s still capable of making an impact on the ice, as we saw in the recent NHL playoffs.

