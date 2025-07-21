David Pagnotta expects Nazem Kadri to be traded soon

Credit: Nazem Kadri’s name was linked to that of the Canadiens last week. And the player, according to Nick Kypreos, would be willing to waive his no-trade clause in order to come and play in Montreal. The problem? The problem is this: according to Jimmy Murphy, the Habs’ interest in Kadri is not reciprocated. And I […]

Nazem Kadri’s name was linked to that of the Canadiens last week.

The problem is this: according to Jimmy Murphy, the Habs’ interest in Kadri is not reciprocated.

And I wonder why, in a way… because the Canadiens are looking for a quality second center, and Kadri has what it takes to fill that role in Montreal.

But now, David Pagnotta (TSN 690) is back at it again regarding the Flames player, saying he expects to see him traded soon.

Just a reminder: Kadri would be willing to waive his clause to join the Canadiens… or the Leafs.

Pagnotta – I would be surprised if we see a Kadri trade now https://t.co/SxsbLq51wX – TSN 690 Montreal (@TSN690) July 21, 2025

So, should we expect to see a trade between the Flames and Leafs in the near future?

That’s the question.

Kadri, at 34 (35 in September), seems to want to join a talented team with a chance of winning. He’d fit right in in Montreal, with the Canadiens… but we know that the loss of Mitch Marner will hurt Toronto and that the center is well known within the organization.

After all, he played until 2019, after being drafted by the Toronto club in 2009…

That said, it’s special in a way because the Flames still have a good group of forwards and we know that expectations are always high in Calgary.

Do the Flames want to move on?Do the Flames want to make room for youngsters to develop in the right way?

Are the Flames simply no longer interested in having Kadri on the club’s top line?

You have to ask yourself why the Flames want to get rid of him, and perhaps the reason why is that the Canadiens aren’t keen on the idea.

But clearly, this is an interesting case for several reasons… especially when you consider the Habs’ current needs.

