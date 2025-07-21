Broadcast teams: Habs 10th in The Athletic rankings

Credit: Every year, The Athletic ranks the broadcast teams in each NHL market. It’s no different in 2025. For example, last year, the Canadiens’ broadcast team was ranked 13th in the National League. This year… it’s ranked 10th. The article states that TSN and RDS broadcast the Canadiens’ regional games in English and French. But there’s […]

Every year, The Athletic ranks the broadcast teams in each NHL market.

It’s no different in 2025.

For example, last year, the Canadiens’ broadcast team was ranked 13th in the National League. This year… it’s ranked 10th.

The article states that TSN and RDS broadcast the Canadiens’ regional games in English and French.

But there’s no mention of TVA Sports – or Sportsnet, for that matter.

For RDS, the comments are interesting in the sense that there’s love being poured out for Pierre Houde and Marc Denis.

Canadiens fans adore Houde and Denis, considering them the best in the business. Houde received the Hockey Hall of Fame’s Foster Hewitt Memorial Award last season, a distinction many felt was richly deserved. – Harman Dayal and James Mirtle

Athletic subscribers: Which NHL broadcasts are the best? 2025 broadcast rankings, rated by fans. Winnipeg climbs several spots:https://t.co/lNKZ9MCx6N – Murat Ates (@WPGMurat) July 21, 2025

The Athletic acknowledges that the popularity of the latter is still high among fans:The article in question can be found below:

Of course, it’s good to see Pierre Houde and Marc Denis getting some credit (which they deserve).

The duo have been a pair for several years now on RDS… and Canadiens fans love to hear their voices on TV because they do a good job.

But it’s also peculiar that The Athletic only talks about RDS when explaining the position of the Canadiens in the rankings of the best broadcast teams in the National League.

The comments are focused solely on the Sports Network – there are no comments on TSN in The Athletic’s article -… and it shows, in a way, that the work of Pierre Houde and Marc Denis is recognized throughout the NHL.

