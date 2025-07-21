Skip to content
Charles-Alexis Brisebois
Alexander Zharovsky: the Habs have good reason to let him develop in Russia
Alexander Zharovsky’s name is becoming increasingly popular in Montreal. After all, even if he wasn’t drafted in the first round, we know he’s got first-round talent.

The Habs didn’t draft him in the first round in 2025 either, which changes expectations a little for the Russian.

Expectations aren’t the same for Owen Beck as they are for Alexander Zharovsky, let’s say. The pure talent isn’t the same, even though both were early second-round picks.

Recently, the Canadiens’ new top prospect has been the talk of the town – of necessity.

We learned that his club in Russia is having money problems, and it was easy to make the connection with his situation in Montreal. Will the Habs be in a position to get him out of Russia before the end of his contract, which runs until 2027? The question arises.

Marco D’Amico, who has a hand in the Zharovsky matter on the heels of his job at RG Media, was asked to comment on the situation on TSN 690.

Basically, nothing is decided in advance. It’ll be year by year.

What you also need to know is that his Russian club (Ufa) gave him ice time in the playoffs even though he’d never played in the KHL before. He’s earned it and he’s loved there.

D’Amico also mentions that a club in financial difficulty tends to play its youngsters because their salary doesn’t count against the cap. And since clubs have to play a player 21 and under, giving Zharovsky ice time makes sense.

And from the Habs’ point of view?

The question is, what would his role be if he were to potentially come to Quebec now? He wouldn’t be playing in Montreal, and the Rocket has a club full of players who can play in the top-9.

If the Habs are sure he’ll have a good role in Ufa and they know they’d have more or less room for him in North America, there’s no rush to get him across the ocean, is there? To me, that’s a good reason to let him develop in a top league.

I’m not saying the Habs wouldn’t love to have him here. But what’s the point of breaking his contract over there to bring him under these conditions?


overtime

– Oh yeah.

– We understand why he’s going.

– Joël Bouchard loves his role. [LP]

– He relaunches the debate.

