The Canadiens have resumed their three salary withholding periods

Last season, the Canadiens paid part of the salary of Jake Allen and Jeff Petry.

Kent Hughes traded these two guys to make room on his payroll – but he was forced to withhold money from both guys’ respective contracts to facilitate a trade.

The good news? Allen and Petry are off the Habs books.

What’s important to know here is what’s coming next.

Last season, the Canadiens used two of their three salary cap space.

They could have used another by trading Joel Armia, David Savard or Christian Dvorak… but they didn’t, because those guys stayed in town past the trade deadline.

Today, the Habs have more freedom in this area.

What’s my point here?

If Kent Hughes wants to trade Mike Matheson, Brendan Gallagher, Josh Anderson, Patrik Laine… He has room – and the option – to pay part of the salary of one of these players to facilitate a transaction.

But it could also help Kent Hughes get his hands on another piece if he wants to get involved in a three-team deal.How about this?

By withholding part of a player’s salary, the Canadiens GM could acquire a draft pick. And therein lies the interesting idea: if a club wants to make a move, and there are salary-related problems to help the said transaction… Hughes can get involved to gobble up a little bonus.

Reminder: In 2023, the Habs found a way to get a fifth-round pick and a prospect by withholding 25% of Nick Bonino’s salary to facilitate a trnsaction between the Sharks and Penguins.

It could happen again this year, as the team resumes its three salary withholding periods. But at the same time, teams have more money today than in recent seasons, thanks to the increase in the salary cap…

We know Kent Hughes: by doing this, he can get his hands on some interesting assets.

And we know that the Canadiens’ GM isn’t afraid of making moves like this… even if, today, holding out for a pick is only moderately useful, especially since the Canadiens are tight on cap space until Price is gone.

