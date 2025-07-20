Skip to content
Noah Dobson: Alexander Romanov was not happy to see him leave
Félix Forget
Credit: Getty Images
Noah Dobson and Alexander Romanov have spent the last three years as teammates on Long Island. Dobson was already in town when Romanov was acquired from the Habs… and three years later, Dobson went the other way.

Both were traded on draft day… and both signed contracts at the same time in 2022.

That said, the two guys also became good friends during their three years together with the Islanders. Dobson and Romanov were often paired together, and off the ice, the two guys were close.

Today, however, Dobson is in Montreal… and that didn’t make Romanov very happy at the time of the announcement. In an interview with Russian media Championat, Romanov said he was “not happy” to see Dobson leave.

The young Russian, who considers Dobson his “Canadian friend”, is happy that Dobson will have the chance to play for a Canadian team (something he’s wanted for a long time, says Romanov), but he’ll miss playing alongside Dobson, with whom he had a good relationship.

However, Dobson’s departure opens the door for a new defenseman to establish himself as the Islanders’ #1… and Romanov, who just signed an eight-year contract, wants to establish himself as that player.

It remains to be seen how Romanov will cope without a player like Dobson at his side. We know that the former Habs player has come on in leaps and bounds since leaving Montreal and is an important part of the Islanders’ brigade, but he’ll be under even more pressure this season following Dobson’s departure.

Will he be able to rise to the occasion? The answer in the coming months.


