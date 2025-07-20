Expansion team: NHL to ask for $2 billion

There are currently 32 teams in the National Hockey League.16 in the Eastern Conference and 16 in the Western Conference.

That’s a good number, and a nice spread, but you know as well as I do that the NHL is a business, and it’s all about money.

Chris Johnston: Re NHL expansion: They’re asking for 2 billion dollars – Steve Dangle Podcast (Jul 15) – NHL Rumour Report (@NHLRumourReport) July 19, 2025

The NHL is always looking to attract new fans from new markets, in order to generate more money and therefore more profits.And so, one or more expansion teams could end up in the NHL sooner than we think, except that it would be extremely expensive for the new owners.Right now, the NHL is asking for $2 billion for a future expansion team.Yes, yes, you read that right, Gary Bettman and his cronies are asking for $2 billion to accept a new team into the league.

That’s what Chris Johnston said on a recent episode of the Steve Dangle Podcast.

Two billion dollars is an absolutely staggering amount, especially when compared to what the two recent expansion teams paid to join the NHL.In 2016, the Vegas Golden Knights paid $500 million, and five years later, in 2021, the Seattle Kraken paid $650 million, $150 million more than the Golden Knights.Here we are four years later, and the price of entry into the NHL has more than tripled to two BILLION dollars.

That’s huge, and sets a very high bar for future owners who want to bring a team to their city.

Let’s just say that Quebec City and its returning Nordiques will have to wake up very early to compete with the various American markets thirsting for an NHL team.

We’re still talking about Atlanta, Houston, San Diego and Kansas City.

In short, let’s see which city will be the first to pay the big bucks to join the best hockey league in the world.

