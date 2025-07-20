Expansion team: NHL to ask for $2 billion

That’s a good number, and a nice spread, but you know as well as I do that the NHL is a business, and it’s all about money.
Chris Johnston: Re NHL expansion: They’re asking for 2 billion dollars – Steve Dangle Podcast (Jul 15)
That’s what Chris Johnston said on a recent episode of the Steve Dangle Podcast.
That’s huge, and sets a very high bar for future owners who want to bring a team to their city.
Let’s just say that Quebec City and its returning Nordiques will have to wake up very early to compete with the various American markets thirsting for an NHL team.
We’re still talking about Atlanta, Houston, San Diego and Kansas City.
In short, let’s see which city will be the first to pay the big bucks to join the best hockey league in the world.
