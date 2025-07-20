Best goalkeepers of the last three seasons: Samuel Montembeault in the top-5

Ever since Carey Price was destined to remain on the long-term injured list until the end of his contract (#unofficialretirement), we’ve all been wondering who will be the next goalie to carry the team on his back.

Obviously, we’re all thinking directly of young prodigy Jacob Fowler, but it’ll be a few more years before he makes the jump to the NHL, and even longer before he’s potentially dominant.

It may seem like a long time to wait for a top-notch goaltender, but the Habs already have the potential for one.

Samuel Montembeault has made steady progress since arriving in Montreal, and has established himself as the Habs’ #1 goaltender.

Unfortunately, not everyone believes and trusts the Québécois yet, which just goes to show how underrated he is, if not the most underrated in the entire NHL.

Monty proved he was a #1 goaltender last season by taking the Habs to the playoffs, and when you look at his advanced stats over the last three seasons, it’s even more obvious.

In fact, over the last three seasons, Montembeault ranks in the top-5 of NHL goaltenders in terms of goals saved (GSAx).

As this chart shows, Montembeault is among the NHL’s elite in this statistic, and let’s just say he’s very well surrounded.

His 61.5 goals saved place him ahead of Andrei Vasilevskiy, Jake Oettinger and Sergei Bobrovsky (who doesn’t even appear in the top-10), among others.

That’s pretty impressive, and what it shows, given that it’s an aggregate of the last three seasons, is that Monty is consistent.

Even though he’s had his lesser and very poor performances in the past, he finds a way to compensate and save his team more often than not.

For those who don’t yet understand this statistic, basically what it tells us is that of the 487.5 goals expected against Montembeault, based on the quality of shots received and the danger of scoring chances, Monty allowed just 426.

That’s 61.5 goals the Québécois statistically could/should have scored, but instead stopped.

In short, this ranking is a tribute to Samuel Montembeault’s underrated performances in front of the Habs cage over the last three seasons.

It just goes to show how much lower the Habs would have finished in recent years without Monty.

Clearly, Montembeault can be trusted for the future, and we won’t have to wait impatiently for Fowler’s arrival to get a top-notch goalie in Montreal.

Let him take the time to develop properly, because in the meantime, Monty is doing an excellent job.

