Alexander Zharovsky: his Russian team has big money problems

Newly drafted Canadiens prospect Alexander Zharovsky is under contract to Salavat Ufa until May 31, 2027.
– Marco D’Amico (@mndamico) June 28, 2025
Let the Canadiens visit us, see how they see Zharovsky’s development, and when the time comes, we’ll think about the possibility of letting him go. – Viktor Kozlov
Alexander Zharovsky about Montreal: “Playing in the NHL is my dream. But you need to go there absolutely ready. First we need to get stronger in the KHL, take place as a player” pic.twitter.com/3N2NQjD1Rq
– Милена (@D1VDsAGUJsk2iPk) July 16, 2025
In honor of Pavel Datsyuk’s 47th birthday, here’s a minute of him making NHL players look absolutely silly.
(via @DetroitRedWings)pic.twitter.com/aegnEUNgOT – BarDown (@BarDown) July 20, 2025
Makes you wonder if he could become an ambidextrous hitter. https://t.co/CDsMUXEH9B
– Passion MLB (@passion_mlb) July 20, 2025
Carlos Alcaraz forfeits his turn.https://t.co/kJD7CKNYW6
– TVA Sports (@TVASports) July 20, 2025
Defensive winger George Karlaftis signs a $93M contract extension with the Chiefs, including $62M guaranteed! pic.twitter.com/KFecQRFZeY
– RDS (@RDSca) July 20, 2025