Trade requested by Yegor Chinakhov: “it’s all down to the coach”

It’s the middle of the off-season in the National Hockey League, but even so, there’s movement all over the league among various teams.

In addition to a handful of signings and the Dakota Joshua deal in Toronto, there’s some big news from Columbus, where 24-year-old Russian forward Yegor Chinakhov has requested a trade.

The request was made public just two days ago, and it took everyone by surprise.

Chinakhov’s agent cited misunderstandings with Blue Jackets head coach Dean Evason as the reason.

In response, Blue Jackets general manager Don Waddell stated that he wouldn’t trade Chinakhov simply to accommodate him, and would therefore only trade him if he received an acceptable offer for his forward.

It’s understandable that the chances are slimmer than high that Chinakhov will leave Columbus if you listen to Waddell, but when you analyze the words of Chinakhov’s agent, Shumi Babaev, it’s quite the opposite.

The Athletic: Yegor Chinakhov’s agent doesn’t see a future for the 24-year winger in Columbus due to coach Dean Evason. “It’s all about the coach.” – Shumi Babaev#CBJ coach pushes back, says lines of communication are always open, and will remain so.https://t.co/stqNhFOXO9 – Aaron Portzline (@Aportzline) July 18, 2025

Indeed, Babaev, who also represents Evgeny Kuznetsov, remains quite clear that he sees no possibility of his client remaining in Columbus.Chinakhov wants to be traded, and he wants to find a new NHL team, while he has no plans to return to Russia.

One might think that there are many reasons why Chinakhov wants to leave the Blue Jackets, but his agent reiterated once again, making it clear that it’s all about the coach, Dean Evason.

“Chinakhov is comfortable with the team and the city. But he’s not comfortable with this coach. It’s all about the coach.” – Shumi Babaev

These are heavy words, and it really makes you wonder what could have happened.According to Babaev, it has to do with the fact that Evason never communicated with his client during the whole of last season, at various times, both when his client was injured, when he returned, and when he was left out for practically the whole of the last month of the season.

If that’s all there is to it, it begs the question as to why the trade request comes so late in the off-season.

Anyway, the fact remains that the Russian winger has asked to be traded, so it’s interesting to paint a picture of this player if he were to be traded.

Chinakhov is left-handed, 6’1″ and 201 lbs. He was drafted in the first round (21st overall) in 2020 by Columbus, and has been producing at a decent pace in the NHL ever since, through a few injuries.

In 2023-2024, the Russian scored 29 points, including 16 goals, in 53 games, and last season he scored just 15 points, including seven goals, in 30 games, as he suffered a major injury.

At 24, Chinakhov still has some potential, and it’s clear that the talent is there. The Blue Jackets didn’t draft him in the first round for nothing.

In short, it’s clear that some teams will be interested in Chinakhov, and it will be interesting to see whether the Canadiens will turn their nose up at him, even if he is a winger.

So it’s a file we’ll be keeping a close eye on.

