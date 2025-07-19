Second center: the Habs could get him in an Alexandre Carrier-style deal

Credit: Kent Hughes and the Habs have had a relatively busy summer so far. The general manager has improved his team by acquiring Noah Dobson and Zachary Bolduc via trade, in addition to signing several depth players. However, one glaring need has yet to be filled: that of a second center capable of complementing and assisting […]

Kent Hughes and the Habs have had a relatively busy summer so far.The general manager has improved his team by acquiring Noah Dobson and Zachary Bolduc via trade, in addition to signing several depth players.However, one glaring need has yet to be filled: that of a second center capable of complementing and assisting Ivan Demidov.

There’s still plenty of time before the start of the season, and perhaps management could pull a rabbit out of its hat.

It could come in the form of another trade or a hostile offer sheet to a restricted free agent.

However, it’s also possible that the Canadiens have finished their summer shopping.

So, no first-rate second center to start the season?

Yes, but that’s not necessarily a problem.

First of all, even without a second center, the Habs have improved and should be better next season.

Secondly, it’s possible that the solution lies internally.

The Canadiens have several players who could potentially fill this role, such as Bolduc, but also Kirby Dach and Alex Newhook, who could benefit from Demidov’s talent to reach their full potential.

And finally, a season is a long time, and some teams with a disappointing start to the campaign could quickly find themselves on the selling side.Especially since the presence of Gavin McKenna at the next draft, who is seen as a very good prospect, could encourage teams to tank in order to get the first pick or acquire first-round picks.

According to Marco D’Amico, in an article published on RG, the McKenna lottery could well influence the transaction market, which is likely to become more active after the American Thanksgiving.

Lackluster summer of NHL trade activity? Sources say: “Just wait! The bullish summer trade market could spur more in-season trades after US Thanksgiving, with Gavin McKenna looming large in the 2026 NHL Draft. Full report below from @mndamico:https://t.co/742JsV5dhc – RG (@TheRGMedia) July 19, 2025

By then, we’ll have a good picture of who will make, fight for or miss the playoffs at the end of the season.

This was notably the case for the Canadiens, who last December were able to acquire Alexandre Carrier from the Nashville Predators, who were having a very disappointing season.

His arrival helped solidify the Habs’ defensive brigade for the remainder of the season.

It’s possible that a team in a similar situation might be willing to part with a top-notch center at the end of his contract in return for picks or prospects, and that the Montreal club might get some reinforcements over the course of the next campaign.

Overtime

As I said earlier, one season is a long time and a lot can happen.

