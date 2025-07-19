Olympic Games: Alex Ovechkin wants the Russians to return

Sport and politics, though often linked, don’t always mix.
The problem is that the first to be punished are usually the athletes who can’t take part in these championships, even though they generally have no say in their home country’s policies.
And if the 4 Nations Confrontation has shown us anything, it’s that hockey players really do take it to heart to represent their homeland.
Alex Ovechkin calls for Russians to return to world sports competitionshttps://t.co/SSOKHVIqmQ
– RDS (@RDSca) July 19, 2025
It’s a frustrating situation indeed for the NHL’s all-time leading scorer, who has never made a secret of his pride in being Russian and would like to have more opportunities to defend his country’s colors before retiring.
In fact, while there were many signs that next season could be Ovy’s last, the player himself denied the rumours.
As the Russians won’t be at the Olympic Games this winter, it’s quite possible that we won’t see Ovechkin playing Olympic hockey again until he retires.
That may leave him with the World Championships if Russia’s ban ends by then.
It’s all the more frustrating for Ovechkin because, at the moment, the Russians have a very strong team on paper that could claim top honors.
Let’s just say it’s more complicated to have 20 Russian field hockey players play under a neutral banner and really give an impression of neutrality.
What’s more, the invited athletes must not have shown their support for the Russian offensive in Ukraine.
Overtime
– Read more.
Inside the CFL: Alouettes are mishmash of good and bad at one-third markhttps://t.co/iAVZW2d7O5#CFL #LCF #Alouettes via @HerbZurkowsky1 @mtlgazette
– CFL News (@CFL_News) July 19, 2025
– And in your opinion?
Which Québécois will finish the 2025-26 season with the most points in the NHL?
– RDS (@RDSca) July 19, 2025
– Retirement for Blake Wheeler.
Blake Wheeler has announced his retirement from the NHL after 16 seasons pic.twitter.com/CR2zAqwTri
– Sportsnet (@Sportsnet) July 19, 2025
– Jays win.
GIANT series win
FINAL: Blue Jays 6, Giants 3 pic.twitter.com/tQOtzhfe1b
– Toronto Blue Jays (@BlueJays) July 19, 2025
– What a shot from Tyler Heineman!
FAIR
GONE
INSURANCE pic.twitter.com/Ma7WKSPam4
– Toronto Blue Jays (@BlueJays) July 19, 2025
– Canada in the final!
Auger-Aliassime and Andreescu send Canada to the Hopman Cup final https://t.co/fL6kU8cluV
– Radio-Canada Sports (@RC_Sports) July 19, 2025