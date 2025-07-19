Skip to content
Errors in French: Senators disrespect French fans (again)
Mathis Therrien
Credit: The Montreal Canadiens is the only team in the entire National Hockey League to make its social networking announcements in French, before doing so in English. French always predominates over English, which is totally normal. Then, in the rest of the NHL, it’s only the Ottawa Senators who also use French, and then only sometimes. […]
The Montreal Canadiens is the only team in the entire National Hockey League to make its social networking announcements in French, before doing so in English.

French always predominates over English, which is totally normal.

Then, in the rest of the NHL, it’s only the Ottawa Senators who also use French, and then only sometimes.

The problem is that when they do use French, they’re seriously unprofessional, as we saw again this morning.

In announcing the new two-part contract for Québécois forward Xavier Bourgault on Twitter/X, the Senators really took pity on their French.

They wanted to make a nice gesture by also posting the announcement in French, given that Bourgault is Québécois, but in the end, they once again showed a lack of respect for French-speaking fans.

The announcement read as follows

(Credit: Screenshot Twitter/X)

I’ve put it here as a screenshot, because of course the Senators corrected their big blunder by removing the tweet and making a new one without any mistakes.

It still took about 30 minutes.

The errors are obvious and quite serious, as it clearly reads “ont avoir accordé” instead of “ont accordé” and “au Xavier Bourgault” instead of “à Xavier Bourgault”.

In short, it’s really hard, and the translation clearly doesn’t look like it was done by a human, as Marc-Olivier Beaudoin points out.

At least the Sens took the time to correct their gaffe, but it’s still pretty insulting to see such blatant errors published in a French tweet.

We’re not talking about a missing “s”, clearly.

What’s worse, this isn’t the first time French has been massacred in Ottawa, as you can read here.

And here.


