Brendan Gallagher on a stable line: the ideal way for him to perform

Martin St-Louis will have the very important task of forming the best possible trios with all the elements at his disposal for next season.

The head coach of the Montreal Canadiens will have several possible combinations on hand, and he’ll have to find the best options to make all his players shine.

The task is already looking pretty tough for the 2025-2026 season, and things could change between now and the first game of the season, which takes place on Wednesday, October 8 against the Maple Leafs in Toronto.Practice camp may well help St-Louis in his decisions, but the fact remains that he already has several elements to consider strongly at the moment.

On defense, it’s going to be a nice puzzle with all the possible defensive pairings, and on forward, there will also be a wide variety of possible combinations.

Because after the first line-up of Cole Caufield, Nick Suzuki and Juraj Slafkovsky, it’s going to be harder to form trios.

And St-Louis will have to find good combinations quickly, if he doesn’t want to hamper his players’ performances by constantly changing his trios.

This could be even more detrimental to a guy like Brendan Gallagher.

Indeed, as Stu Cowan explains in the latest episode of The Sick Podcast, the Habs’ #11 will need stability to perform and produce like he did last season.

What greatly benefited Gallagher last season was that he had mostly the same linemates for most of the season.Gally completed a solid veteran line with Christian Dvorak and Josh Anderson.Now that Dvorak has left for Philadelphia via the free agent market, Stu Cowan mentions Jake Evans as an ideal replacement.And when you think about it, that would be perfect for Gallagher and Anderson, as it would form a solid, stable third or fourth line capable of giving the Canadiens good minutes.The Habs would then have a stable first line and a stable fourth line as well, while the others could be combined in different ways on the other two lines.

Ultimately, the most important thing to note is that Gallagher, to be most effective, needs to be on a stable line with linemates who don’t move around too much.

Gally himself mentioned that it was easier for him this way a few years ago.

And we all remember the legendary efficiency of the Gallagher – Danault – Tatar line, which was one of the NHL’s best five-on-five for a long time.

In short, Martin St-Louis will have to take this into consideration if Gallagher is to be as effective as possible, as he was last year, with his 21 goals and 38 points in 82 games.

Even if the CH veteran slows down, he’s still capable of doing the Habs proud, if placed in the right chair.

