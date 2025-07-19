Brendan Gallagher on a stable line: the ideal way for him to perform

The head coach of the Montreal Canadiens will have several possible combinations on hand, and he’ll have to find the best options to make all his players shine.
On defense, it’s going to be a nice puzzle with all the possible defensive pairings, and on forward, there will also be a wide variety of possible combinations.
Because after the first line-up of Cole Caufield, Nick Suzuki and Juraj Slafkovsky, it’s going to be harder to form trios.
And St-Louis will have to find good combinations quickly, if he doesn’t want to hamper his players’ performances by constantly changing his trios.
What are YOUR line combinations for the 2025-2026 #GoHabsGo?
Full podhttps://t.co/00wE7fvvHH#thesickpodcast @MatthewOhayon @StuCowan1 pic.twitter.com/blwLs7s8Np
– The Sick Podcast with Tony Marinaro (@thesickpodcasts) July 19, 2025
Indeed, as Stu Cowan explains in the latest episode of The Sick Podcast, the Habs’ #11 will need stability to perform and produce like he did last season.
Ultimately, the most important thing to note is that Gallagher, to be most effective, needs to be on a stable line with linemates who don’t move around too much.
And we all remember the legendary efficiency of the Gallagher – Danault – Tatar line, which was one of the NHL’s best five-on-five for a long time.
Even if the CH veteran slows down, he’s still capable of doing the Habs proud, if placed in the right chair.
