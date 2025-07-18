Ryan McDonagh could be traded (again)

Credit: Ryan McDonagh has proven himself. He’s one of the best two-way defensemen in the National League, and even though he’s 36, he’s still capable of helping a club on the ice. That said, he may not be back in Tampa Bay for next season. At least, that’s what Nick Kypreos says in an article (Sportsnet). […]

Ryan McDonagh has proven himself.

He’s one of the best two-way defensemen in the National League, and even though he’s 36, he’s still capable of helping a club on the ice.

That said, he may not be back in Tampa Bay for next season.

At least, that’s what Nick Kypreos says in an article (Sportsnet).

The Lightning would like to free up some salary under the payroll… and trading McDonagh, who is worth $6.75 million on the club’s books, would be an option right now.

Reminder: the Lightning traded the defenseman to Nashville in 2022 before going after him in May 2024.

A little more than a year after his return to Tampa Bay, he could now request a move to the Bolts…

It’s certain that there will be interest in the man drafted by the Habs in 2008 if he becomes available on the market.

There again: teams love reliable defensemen like him in the NHL.

McDonagh is responsible in all three zones of the rink, he has leadership qualities, he’s won the Stanley Cup twice…

For a club looking to add depth and experience to its blue line, the defenseman could prove to be a perfect candidate.

There’s only one season left on his contract (plus) and even if he doesn’t produce as much offensively as he used to, we’re still talking about a guy who can bring a lot to the table on and off the ice too.

All this to say, then, that this is a name to keep an eye on between now and the start of next season.

Right now, it’s (really) quiet in the NHL because it looks like the GMs are on vacation… but things could get busy soon too.

Overtime

And if that happens, McDonagh could still be forced to pack his bags for the third time since July 2022.

