Ryan McDonagh could be traded (again)

He’s one of the best two-way defensemen in the National League, and even though he’s 36, he’s still capable of helping a club on the ice.
At least, that’s what Nick Kypreos says in an article (Sportsnet).
The Lightning would like to free up some salary under the payroll… and trading McDonagh, who is worth $6.75 million on the club’s books, would be an option right now.
A little more than a year after his return to Tampa Bay, he could now request a move to the Bolts…
It’s certain that there will be interest in the man drafted by the Habs in 2008 if he becomes available on the market.
McDonagh is responsible in all three zones of the rink, he has leadership qualities, he’s won the Stanley Cup twice…
There’s only one season left on his contract (plus) and even if he doesn’t produce as much offensively as he used to, we’re still talking about a guy who can bring a lot to the table on and off the ice too.
Right now, it’s (really) quiet in the NHL because it looks like the GMs are on vacation… but things could get busy soon too.
