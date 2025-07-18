Projected Habs line-up: NHL places Zachary Bolduc on… the 4th line

What will the Montreal Canadiens line-up look like for the first game of next season?

That’s a good question.

But one thing’s for sure: Martin St-Louis should have a lot of fun playing in the forward line. There are a lot of talented players out there right now…

The NHL had some fun projecting the Canadiens’ roster for the 25-26 campaign, and right off the bat, there was one thing that jumped out at me.

In fact, it’s especially when you see that Zachary Bolduc is placed… on the 4th line.

Remember: we’re talking about a guy who finished last season in the top-6 with the Blues and was acquired by the Canadiens to score goals.

To see the Québécois playing on a 4 with Joe Veleno and Jake Evans… it’s a bit illogical.

How are you feeling about the Habs projected lineup for the 2025-26 season? Read more from @NHLdotcom https://t.co/tBFFbBDR14 pic.twitter.com/dvtMKyv08I – NHL (@NHL) July 18, 2025

I don’t know where Bolduc will be placed in the lineup for the start of the season.

But if it’s on the third line, I’d love to see him alongside Alex Newhook and Josh Anderson.

All three guys have a good skating stroke, Bolduc and Anderson are capable of shaking up the opposition… and there’s a certain offensive touch to that line too – even if Andy sometimes has trouble converting his scoring chances.

Still, I’m inclined to believe that Bolduc will find himself in the Habs top-6 before too long.

If things don’t work out with Patrik Laine, if we see him dragging his feet on the ice or not being involved enough… Martin St-Louis will give another guy a chance to shine, and that’s where Bolduc could come in.

I see him having success on the 2nd line with Ivan Demidov. And with the Russian’s passing skills and the Québécois’ shooting ability… it could be really interesting for the Canadiens.

Overtime

– Ahem. I’d go with Justin Williams!

In honor of Jaroslav Halak’s retirement: who’s your favorite playoff hero of all time?https://t.co/2Gk4GTy0Qf pic.twitter.com/pSD3RdBDnJ – BPM Sports (@BPMSportsRadio) July 18, 2025

– Definitely.

Nick Kypreos: Re LA Kings: We’ll have to keep an eye on where they go, could they move a younger asset, Brandt Clarke…everybody’s got their eye on, would that be the cost to go get a top centerman? – FAN Pregame (Jul 15) – NHL Rumour Report (@NHLRumourReport) July 18, 2025

– Shohei Ohtani… the author.

What can’t the Japanese accomplish? https://t.co/g6cYZAiOT0 – Passion MLB (@passion_mlb) July 18, 2025

– A good tournament so far.