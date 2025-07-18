Skip to content
Michigan goals: Aatos Koivu wants to make it in the NHL
Raphael Simard
When we think of the Habs’ prospects, Aatos Koivu’s name doesn’t automatically come to mind.

Instead, we think of Ivan Demidov, Michael Hage, David Reinbacher and Jacob Fowler. Koivu is a former third-round pick of the team and, while many think he’ll never make the NHL, the young man is very confident in his skills.

So confident, in fact, that he’d like to try out for the Michigans if he makes the NHL.

Michael Hage and Saku’s son answered questions and, if you have four minutes, I invite you to watch the segment.

Aatos practices the maneuver in Europe (he tried it 10 times last year) and if Matvei Michkov wants to stop doing it, it’s just the opposite for the Finn. He’ll want to impress the gallery. Hage and Koivu also answered a question about Arber Xhekaj: “who of the two would throw down the gloves against Xhekaj?”

Hage offered, because he’s bigger, but let’s just say he doesn’t believe in his chances. The team’s social network manager also advises against it. Good thing.

The two Habs prospects are also very impressed with another of the team’s prospects, L.J. Mooney. Both were surprised by his play at development camp and, even though they’ve played against the American before and know his talent, they were really impressed by his game in Montreal.

Earlier, both had praised the diminutive forward as nasty and a sick player. This one could turn out to be a steal.

Finally, Hage and Koivu answered the most important question: “Who’s better at golf? Hage is slightly better, with a handicap of 7. The Finn, who doesn’t wear number 56 because 5+6=11 (his father’s number), is at 9. Not bad at all!


Overtime

– Really?

– Great support.

– No surprise there.

