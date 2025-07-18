Skip to content
Mason McTavish: Teams consider hostile offer sheet
Marc-Olivier Cook
Mason McTavish is a popular name these days.

But why?

Because the player isn’t necessarily happy with his situation in Anaheim. And when you hear that about a talented 22-year-old like him… there are some pretty obvious reasons.

We know that he’s a player to watch, and that there’s a good chance he’ll change address between now and the start of next season.

But according to Frank Seravalli(Bleacher Report), there’s more to it than that too.

Seravalli said some teams have been trying to figure out how to make a hostile offer sheet to get McTavish out of Anaheim.

A hostile offer sheet for McTavish… that would be big :

It would be big and expensive too.

McTavish has the potential to be one of the NHL’s good players before too long if he’s placed in a favorable position, and teams know it too.

That’s why, among other things, they’d have to pay the big bucks to try to convince the Ducks not to match the offer.

And when you look at the various compensations for a hostile offer sheet in the NHL… you realize that above $9,360,153 (which would probably be the case for McTavish), it would still be intense :

(Credit: Screenshot TVA Sports)

Hostile offer sheets (when they happen) are the talk of the town, because you don’t see them all the time in the NHL.

You’d think it would have been different this year… but so far, no club has decided to go that route since the start of the off-season.

That’s not to say it can’t happen, though.

After all, last summer, the St. Louis Blues submitted an offer sheet for defenseman Philip Broberg and forward Dylan Holloway on August 13… and today is only July 18.

So there’s still time to move things around the NHL.


Overtime

