Logan Mailloux wants to see Florian Xhekaj in the NHL this season

I’d like to see him in the NHL this season, but that’s obviously not up to me. – Logan Mailloux

Logan Mailloux now belongs to the St. Louis Blues. The defenseman, as you know, was traded to the Blues in return for the services of Québécois Zachary Bolduc.This is the first time that Mailloux has been at the heart of a transaction (which doesn’t surprise him, given the arrival of Noah Dobson in Montreal), so he needs to turn the page quickly.After all, his next challenge will be to make his mark in St. Louis, where he is eagerly awaited.But before he turns the page, he’s still in interview mode these days. And last night, Tony Marinaro broadcast the interview he did for the Sick Podcast.You can listen to it here:Tony Marinaro and Anthony Marcotte, who knows Mailloux well from his years playing for the Laval Rocket, chatted to the man who had nothing mean to say against the Habs.Mailloux is grateful for the chance to belong to the Canadiens for so many years, and to play a few games in Montreal.Towards the end of the interview, Mailloux was asked about his former teammates. And after praising several teammates, I was particularly taken with what he had to say about Florian Xhekaj.Here’s what he had to say about La Licorne.You can sense that Mailloux, who had a good time in Laval when Arber Xhekaj went down in 2023-2024, is a fan of the two brothers’ game. And we understand why.But Mailloux is right: Florian has a unique toolbox.I don’t believe, the way the club is built, that Xhekaj will have his place at forward as soon as practice camp – if nothing changes. Nor do I think that seeing him return to Laval for a while longer would be bad news.But given that the Habs have considered recalling him for the playoffs, it’s clear that a door could open for the forward during the season.– Love it.– Read on.– The question of Matvei Michkov’s contract is back on the table. He can’t sign until July 2026.