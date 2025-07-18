Joe Veleno sees himself helping the Habs with a numerical disadvantage

Joe Veleno isn’t coming as a savior.

He won’t score 50 points or play on the powerplay. But that doesn’t mean he won’t help the Habs. On the contrary, teams need (Québécois) players who play a more supporting role. In my opinion, they’re the ones who win you a championship.

In any case, Quebec is ready to help the Habs. He believes there are opportunities for him down low, especially with the loss of two big players (Christian Dvorak and Joel Armia) in such situations. This is what he told Kevin Dubé in a text published in Le Journal de Québec.

To this day, Joe Veleno remains the only Québécois to have earned the status of exceptional player. And, if he had it to do over again, he’d do the same thing, despite all the expectations it created. “I knew this status would follow me my entire career ” https://t.co/hsa0L8zzh9 – Kevin Dubé (@KDubeJDQ) July 18, 2025

Last year, the team’s main 4-on-5 duos were Jake Evans/Josh Anderson and Christian Dvorak/Joel Armia. We know Nick Suzuki can play in these situations, but he’s already playing a lot and you certainly don’t want to burn him.

Now that a duo is gone, you have to replace them. Could Zachary Bolduc help? In any case, Veleno seems a logical candidate right now.

The newest member of the team played 20 minutes a game in the AHL and got some playing time shorthanded. He’s no stranger to this role.

I now take a lot of pride in playing a more defensive style. You watch the playoffs and everyone has to be able to be responsible defensively. What I want to be is a complete player, a guy who can be responsible defensively and still rack up points on occasion. – Joe Veleno

The text also states that the Québécois has become the first QMJHL player to be awarded Outstanding Player status. He’s in good company with John Tavares, Aaron Ekblad, Connor McDabid, Sean Day, Shane Wright, Connor Bedard, Michael Misa and Landon DuPont.

Overtime

He knew this status would follow him throughout his career, but he worked hard to live up to it. Today, he has no regrets, and seven years after his first-round selection with the Wings, he now finds himself with the club of his childhood.

– It’s great to see him in action.

Juraj Slafkovsky training with Erik Cernak in Slovakia pic.twitter.com/LWXvXum7sW – /r/Habs (@HabsOnReddit) July 18, 2025

– It feels like the end.

One last lap for Kopitar? https://t.co/rHxXeDuLUG – TVA Sports (@TVASports) July 18, 2025

