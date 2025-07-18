Joe Veleno sees himself helping the Habs with a numerical disadvantage

Joe Veleno isn’t coming as a savior.
He won’t score 50 points or play on the powerplay. But that doesn’t mean he won’t help the Habs. On the contrary, teams need (Québécois) players who play a more supporting role. In my opinion, they’re the ones who win you a championship.
In any case, Quebec is ready to help the Habs. He believes there are opportunities for him down low, especially with the loss of two big players (Christian Dvorak and Joel Armia) in such situations. This is what he told Kevin Dubé in a text published in Le Journal de Québec.
To this day, Joe Veleno remains the only Québécois to have earned the status of exceptional player.
And, if he had it to do over again, he’d do the same thing, despite all the expectations it created.
“I knew this status would follow me my entire career ” https://t.co/hsa0L8zzh9
– Kevin Dubé (@KDubeJDQ) July 18, 2025
Last year, the team’s main 4-on-5 duos were Jake Evans/Josh Anderson and Christian Dvorak/Joel Armia. We know Nick Suzuki can play in these situations, but he’s already playing a lot and you certainly don’t want to burn him.
The newest member of the team played 20 minutes a game in the AHL and got some playing time shorthanded. He’s no stranger to this role.
I now take a lot of pride in playing a more defensive style. You watch the playoffs and everyone has to be able to be responsible defensively. What I want to be is a complete player, a guy who can be responsible defensively and still rack up points on occasion. – Joe Veleno
The text also states that the Québécois has become the first QMJHL player to be awarded Outstanding Player status. He’s in good company with John Tavares, Aaron Ekblad, Connor McDabid, Sean Day, Shane Wright, Connor Bedard, Michael Misa and Landon DuPont.
