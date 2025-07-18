Skip to content
Your daily dose of hockey
News

Jaroslav Halak announces his retirement 15 years after his magical 2010 series
Charles-Alexis Brisebois
Jaroslav Halak announces his retirement 15 years after his magical 2010 series
Credit: In 2010, Jaroslav Halak worked his magic in Montreal. I think everyone in town remembers it. At the time, the Canadiens’ management opted to stick with the long-term plan by keeping Carey Price and trading Jaroslav Halak to the St. Louis Blues. The problem was never the transaction itself, since keeping Carey Price was the […]
In 2010, Jaroslav Halak worked his magic in Montreal. I think everyone in town remembers it.

At the time, the Canadiens’ management opted to stick with the long-term plan by keeping Carey Price and trading Jaroslav Halak to the St. Louis Blues.

The problem was never the transaction itself, since keeping Carey Price was the right thing to do. The problem was the return Halak got in the summer of 2010: Lars Eller and Ian Schultz.

Halak went on to make his way in the NHL for years afterwards.

He played for years in St. Louis before being traded to the Sabres (where he never played), Capitals and Islanders. He also played for the Bruins, Canucks and Rangers until 2023.

He also attempted a comeback with the Hurricanes recently, but without success.

Halak hasn’t played in two years and is now 40. He finally announced what everyone suspected: he’s officially retired. Tomas Prokop tweeted this following an interview with the man himself.

Doing it in 2025 means it’s already been 15 years since he made his mark on the city of Montreal in the playoffs. Time flies, and while the habs of 2025 have brought optimism back to the city, remembering 2010 is still cool.

The Slovak had played in the QMJHL (with the Lewiston MAINEiacs, USA) in 2004-2005 after being drafted in the ninth round (271st overall) by the Habs in 2003. He also spent a few seasons with the Bulldogs in the AHL.

581 NHL games later, everyone agrees that he has surpassed the expectations of what a long shot like him should normally accomplish in the Bettman circuit.

In the end, he officially announced his retirement before Price, even though he played longer.


overtime

– Victory for the Alouettes, who lose the services of Davis Alexander.

– Where will the Canadiens’ prospects play in 2025-2026? [JdeM]

– Oilers need defensive reinforcement.

facebook icon Share twitter icon Tweet linkedin icon Share
Copied!
More Content