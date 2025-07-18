It will be interesting to see Joshua Roy’s role this season (especially in Laval)

You can’t say Joshua Roy is at a crossroads right now.

He’ll be celebrating his 22nd birthday in a few weeks (August 6) and still has time to explode.

But… it’s fair to say that he’ll have to work even harder if he ever wants to establish himself as a regular NHL player in Montreal. And with the depth that exists within the Montreal organization…

It will be interesting to see what his role will be this year – whether in Laval or Montreal.

I see him starting the season with the Rocket… but the Habs’ club-school also has some good players in place who will want to earn their place in the sun. Come to think of it, Laval will have a lot of good forwards:

Luke Tuch

Filip Mesar

Florian Xhekaj

Jared Davidson

Owen Beck

Sean Farrell

Alex Belzile

Samuel Blais (?)

Vinzenz Rohrer

Oliver Kapanen (?)

The two guys with a question mark attached to their name are likely, in my eyes, to make the club in Montreal after practice camp.

But if Kapanen and Blais fall by the wayside… That leaves less room for a guy like Roy, too. And if that happens, that’s when Joshua Roy will have to step up and remind the Canadiens organization that he’s got the talent to play in the NHL.

Because right now, as you can read in the text below (Transaction Rumours)… there isn’t necessarily room for him in Montreal.

Things are getting complicated for Joshua Roy with the Canadiens https://t.co/cbgRqSyZtW – Rumeursdetransaction.com (@RDThockey) July 17, 2025

We know that Joshua Roy has skills, that he’s capable of producing offensively and that he’s still responsible defensively.

There’s a reason he played 35 NHL games for the Habs.

But we’re also talking about a guy who doesn’t show up every night, and therein lies the problem.

If you want to play in the NHL full-time, you have to understand that it’s not that kind of mentality that allows a young player to succeed. Just because Roy is talented doesn’t mean the Canadiens have to force themselves to make room for him: it’s up to him to prove to the Canadiens that he deserves a place.

I can’t wait to see what his 25-26 season will be like.

But one thing’s for sure: this may be his last chance to impress the Canadiens’ management. Still, this will be his third season in the pros… and the clock is ticking.

