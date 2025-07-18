Skip to content
Félix Forget
“If the Habs get Nazem Kadri, they’ll be in the top-3 of their division in 2025-26”
Nazem Kadri has been a popular name in Montreal this week. Nick Kypreos said the forward might be open to waiving his no-trade clause to join the Habs… and the word is out.

After all, a top-6 left-handed center is exactly what the Habs need.

Jimmy Murphy noted that the Canadiens aren’t necessarily interested in Kadri. One might think that the forward’s age (35 at the start of the season) and the length of his contract (which runs out in 2029) are factors in this.

That said, in the immediate term, there’s no doubt that a guy like Kadri would improve the Habs. And in a recent episode of The Steve Dangle Podcast, Adam Wylde had this to say:

If the Habs get a player like Nazem Kadri, they’re guaranteed to be a top-3 team in their division in 2025-26. – Adam Wylde

These words illustrate one thing: the Habs aren’t even close to being a competitive team. Picking up a guy like Kadri may not be the best thing for the club’s long-term plan (and I’m not saying it has to be), but in many people’s eyes, the Habs are one solid second center away from being one of the very good teams on the Bettman circuit.

After all, being in the top-3 in the Atlantic would mean the Canadiens would be ahead of at least one of the Panthers, Lightning or Maple Leafs. And that’s not counting the other teams in the division that are pushing ahead (Senators, Red Wings, etc.).

The fact that Kadri is older and has such a long contract means he’s probably not the Habs’ ideal target. On the other hand, in a world where the Leafs have just lost Mitch Marner, there’s a window that could open up for the Habs if they want to establish themselves among the big players in their division.

And especially since the Leafs, even if they have a little more depth, didn’t get the moon with the money saved by Marner’s departure.

We’ll have to see if the Habs can find another player in the image of Kadri, who still scored 35 goals last year, who could help the club establish itself as a real contender.

Because clearly, in the eyes of some, this is the last piece missing to see the Habs compete with the big teams in the Atlantic.


Overtime

– Sam Bennett is immortalized on the Conn-Smythe Trophy.

Ah.

– That was something, indeed.

