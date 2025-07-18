Skip to content
Evgeny Kuznetsov: Zachary Bolduc’s arrival closes the door on a deal with the Habs
Raphael Simard
The Canadiens are going into next season with a strong club.

The additions made by Kent Hughes this off-season have considerably improved the Team, and we’ve been talking about it for a few weeks, if not months, even if he hasn’t added his second center, it’s not the end of the world.

Would Evgeny Kuznetsov have been the second center in the event of a signing? We know he’s interested in playing in Montreal, and we now know (via Marco D’Amico on The Shaun Starr Show) that the team was also interested before July 1.

Now, especially since the acquisition of Zachary Bolduc, bringing the Russian to town would be more difficult.

I might even add the acquisition of Joe Veleno to the equation, as he’ll be playing center. But as for Bolduc, he’s currently working on his face-offs, and maybe during the season he’ll be moved to center permanently.

I would have seen Kuzy in Montreal, but not since Bolduc’s arrival, that’s for sure. According to PuckPedia, the Habs have the second-highest payroll in the league. Montreal is nearly five million dollars over the cap.

The former Caps and Hurricanes player would have cost a minimum of $2 million, which would have made the situation even worse. It’s true that Carey Price’s contract will go on the LTIR at the start of the season, but it would be tight, regardless.

A Bolduc at minimum wage, I’d take him over Kuznetsov 100% of the time, though. Having both wouldn’t have been so bad, but, according to D’Amico, that won’t be possible.


