Connor McDavid and the Oilers have yet to discuss a contract extension

Credit: It’s been two years in a row that the Oilers have lost in the Stanley Cup Final. And… And for two years in a row, we’ve been wondering the same thing: does Connor McDavid want to stay in Edmonton when the team can’t seem to win the Stanley Cup? We know there are shortcomings in […]

It’s been two years in a row that the Oilers have lost in the Stanley Cup Final.

And…

And for two years in a row, we’ve been wondering the same thing: does Connor McDavid want to stay in Edmonton when the team can’t seem to win the Stanley Cup? We know there are shortcomings in this club, after all…

The issue will take on even greater importance in the coming months as McDavid enters the final year of his eight-year contract, which pays him $12.5 million per season.

If he hasn’t signed a deal by next summer, he’ll be as free as a bird as of July 1, 2026. And we agree that the Oilers don’t have the luxury of losing him for nothing.

That said, it’s also interesting to know that, at this point, McDave and the Oilers haven’t even discussed a contract extension.

Chris Johnston talked about it on Steve Dangle’s podcast.

Chris Johnston: Re Connor McDavid: To my knowledge there’s been no discussions about an extension yet – Steve Dangle Podcast (Jul 15) – NHL Rumour Report (@NHLRumourReport) July 18, 2025

Edmonton fans have every right to be concerned.

Connor McDavid is the face of the organization, he’s the club’s best player since Wayne Gretzky… and he’s the one who can bring the Stanley Cup back there, too.

But if he leaves – whether through a trade or the free agent market – it’s going to hurt.

It’s going to hurt, and it’s going to sink the entire organization, because we all know how much McDavid is a player who can single-handedly change the game. Without him, this club’s talent would plummet…

The Oilers can’t afford to see him leave, and that’s why I’m a little confused by the fact that there have been no discussions about a new contract.

Being Stan Bowman, it seems to me, would be a priority on my desk… But hey.

Overtime

The file remains to be followed, and it will be interesting to see how it concludes too.

– I like it.

Our Champions collection expands with the arrival of several new items, including the black round-neck sweater and the blue long-sleeve sweater! All items are available right here :

https://t.co /bZvCMsUrmE Happy shopping! pic.twitter.com/yYiansAkD1 – Trois-Rivières Lions (@Lions3r) July 18, 2025

– It’s your turn to answer.

Which of these players who didn’t make the cut for the 4 Nations roster should be on the Olympic team? pic.twitter.com/UK6clmz7cD – BarDown (@BarDown) July 18, 2025

– Interesting.

Mick Schumacher back in F1 with Cadillac? https://t.co/eHrKYCS4F6 – TVA Sports (@TVASports) July 18, 2025

– It’s going to start moving in MLB.