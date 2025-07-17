Top goaltenders 25 and under: NHL ranks Jacob Fowler #5

Jacob Fowler’s two years in the NCAA have shown us that the goalkeeper has talent.

A lot of talent.

He was dominant at Boston College and put his name on the map. Before he was drafted by the Canadiens in the 3rd round (69th overall in 2023), Fowler was a bit of a silent figure… because he played in the USHL. But things are different now.

Things are different to the point where the NHL (already) ranks him among the top goalkeepers aged 25 and under.

Reminder: Fowler is 20 years old… and he’s only played a handful of games at professional level. He played in three regular-season games at the end of last season with the Rocket, and also took part in eight playoff games.

11 games of experience isn’t a lot.

But still, it’s enough to put him ahead of guys like Devon Levi and Jet Greaves, who have already played in the National League.

When we talk about Jacob Fowler, we see him as a goalie with the potential to help the Canadiens for a very long time.

He’ll need to spend (at least) another year in the AHL to fine-tune his development – as is the case with virtually all goalies – but if that goes well… the chances of him becoming Montreal’s #1 goalie before long are good.

Again, it all depends on how he progresses. But we know he’s very talented and has what it takes to succeed.

It’s also ironic to see Fowler ranked 5th on this list, considering that Cole Caufield and Lane Hutson are also ranked 5th.

Caufield is one of the best forwards aged 25 and under… and Lane Hutson is one of the best defensemen aged 25 and under.

The Habs obviously have some good talent on hand.

And that’s without mentioning Ivan Demidov, Juraj Slafkovsky, Zachary Bolduc and Kaiden Guhle… three guys who could earn their place in rankings like these one day.

Overtime

– Happy Birthday!

– Can’t wait.

The stage is set for our first Wednesday Night Hockey and Hockey Night in Canada of the 2025-26 NHL Season pic.twitter.com/qKhPH9LEav – Sportsnet (@Sportsnet) July 17, 2025

– Some things will never change.

– For WNBA fans: