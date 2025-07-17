Pierre Dorion: “Bolduc’s pitching is in the top 10% of the NHL”

Zachary Bolduc has many qualities in his game.

He’s got a good skate, he can hit, his offensive skills are simply undeniable…

But his greatest strength is his shooting.

He’s able to draw quickly on reception, and his wrist shot is accurate too.

It’s not for nothing, in fact, that he was able to put 19 in his first full season in the National League. He relies on his shot to be dangerous offensively, and that’s a really interesting feature he brings with him to Montreal.

ZACK

BOLDUC

HAS

GOALS

IN

THREE

STRAIGHT.#stlblues pic.twitter.com/5zpVyVr2oz – St. Louis Blues (@StLouisBlues) April 13, 2024

But how good is his shot?

Pierre Dorion (BPM Sports), who saw him play in the NHL when he was GM in Ottawa, says the Québécois’ shot is in the top 10% of the entire National League.

Pierre Dorion on the Habs’ summer so far! pic.twitter.com/IPtF0PGRex – BPM Sports (@BPMSportsRadio) July 17, 2025

And that, we agree, is quite attractive, thank you.

I’m curious to see how Martin St-Louis will use him, but I especially have the impression that Bolduc will be able to make his mark on the powerplay.

He’s excellent when used as a bumper, because even then, the speed at which he can get his shots off is impressive.

And if Bolduc is able to help the Canadiens with the man advantage… everyone in Montreal will be happy, because we know that you have to score goals to win games.

It’s hard to believe I’m alone on my island, but I can’t wait to see what this kid’s got.

The Canadiens seem to have picked up a guy who can quickly contribute to the club’s success on the ice.

Kent Hughes had to part with one of his best prospects in Logan Mailloux to get Bolduc out of St. Louis, but if the kid starts scoring goals quickly in Montreal… Mailloux will be forgotten pretty quickly too, even if he’s having success with the Blues.

Overtime

It could really help both clubs at different levels, in the end.

– Good point.

If the Canadiens lineup stays the same, I wonder how MSL will adapt overtime. Last season, he relied heavily on Dvorak to win faceoffs and get puck possession. – Rick Springhetti (@Rick1042) July 17, 2025

– He’s good.

– Well done.

– Coming up.