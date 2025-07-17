Logan Thompson gives credit to Habs fans: In the playoffs, the atmosphere was incredible

For the first time since 2021, the Canadiens were able to make the playoffs last season.

But it wasn’t the same.

It wasn’t the same because in 2021, the Bell Centre wasn’t full because of the COVID-19.

We got to see the real playoff atmosphere in Montreal in 2025, and it felt good in a way.

Hearing the fans be so noisy is always a pleasure… and even Logan Thompson enjoyed the experience, even though he was playing for the opposing team.

Speaking to Sportsnet, the goaltender praised the fans, saying they’re passionate and it’s incredible to play in an amphitheatre as noisy as the Bell Centre.

Logan Thompson on playing the Habs in MTL: “It was unbelievable…playoff hockey there, credit to that fan base. It was the loudest rink I think I’ve ever been in…A lot of respect for that city & that culture there. That’s a great hockey team & obviously they’re coming up…” pic.twitter.com/vGgN5ZnXQo – /r/Habs (@HabsOnReddit) July 16, 2025

It’s true, in a way, that it must be special.

Guys have been dreaming of this since they were young… and to be able to live it to the full, it sure feels different.

Because in reality, it’s exciting too.

The motivation is there in a context where the crowd is encouraging and the noise of the fans is simply sickening. I get goosebumps just thinking about it: on the ice, it must be even more special.But it also goes to show.

We often hear players say that playing at the Bell Centre – even in the regular season – is a different experience.

Playing at the Centre Bell in the playoffs must be even more special… and it’s a reminder of how differently we do things in Montreal.

Here’s hoping we can do it again for a long time to come… hehe.

Overtime

– Good question.

– Logic.

Chris Johnston: Re Trevor Zegras trade: He was in those rumours initially because they were worried…he was a one dimensional player; they got to the point where the relationship was strained – Steve Dangle Podcast (Jul 15) – NHL Rumour Report (@NHLRumourReport) July 17, 2025

– Ouch.