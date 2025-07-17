Logan Mailloux praises David Reinbacher “He’s going to be an exceptional player”

If David Reinbacher has been selected 5th overall in 2023, it’s for a reason.

And that reason isn’t hard to understand.

The defender is talented and has great potential. We’re not talking about a flashy player on the ice: we’re talking about a guy who does his job by limiting mistakes. And right-handed defensemen like that in the NHL are worth their weight in gold.

It’s been hard to follow his progress over the past campaign… because Reinbacher hasn’t played much.

He hurt himself at the Canadiens’ practice camp, and his injury forced him to play just 10 regular-season games in Laval. He did well under the circumstances and was even better in the playoffs with the Rocket, which is encouraging for what’s to come.

But there’s one guy who’s been around him this season in Laval, and that guy’s name is Logan Mailloux. In his eyes… there’s no doubt about it: David Reinbacher is going to have a great career in the National League.

Here’s what Mailloux told Marco D’Amico(RG Media):

He’s so good defensively that few players can pass him on the boards or even pass him at all […] He’s going to be an exceptional player. – Logan Mailloux

Exclusive interview at @TheRGMedia with former Habs prospect. Logan Mailloux. He breaks down how he found out about the trade, developing in MTL and how excited he is about heading to St-Louis. Oh, and there’s a Cowboys Fringants nugget in there too https://t.co/oxe2GtjIML – Marco D’Amico (@mndamico) July 16, 2025

David Reinbacher’s calmness with the puck, his reliability in all three zones of the rink, the quality of his slap shot… he has the tools to become a complete National League player.

Will he one day be one of the NHL’s elite? Maybe he will.

But if that doesn’t happen, and he’s still capable of helping the Habs in the long term by playing on the team’s top-4 and having major responsibilities on the ice… no one can complain either.

Again, at the risk of repeating myself: quality right-handed defensemen aren’t a dime a dozen in the NHL.

And that’s probably why the Canadiens decided to select him so high in the draft, given the club’s need for guys like him for the future.

