Listening to Éric Raymond, Jakub Dobes is way ahead of Kaapo Kahkonen

Kaapo Kahkonen’s signing with the Canadiens may not have pleased Jakub Dobes.

The latter took advantage of Cayden Primeau’s poor performances to carve out a position as number-two goaltender with the Habs last season, and let’s just say he did pretty well for a rookie.

Kahkonen and Dobes are expected to do battle in training camp, but it looks like the latter will have a head start if we are to believe the words of goaltending coach Éric Raymond, interviewed by Marc Antoine Godin of Radio-Canada Sports.

Éric Raymond is delighted with the Canadiens’ depth in front of the net https://t.co/kpztOezxBc – Radio-Canada Sports (@RC_Sports) July 18, 2025

In response to a question, Raymond hinted that Kahkonen is the kind of experimental player who can support Jacob Fowler in Laval.Understandably, the Habs goaltending coach sees Dobes retaining his number-two spot in Montreal while Kahkonen returns to the AHL.

This seems to suit Raymond, who praised Dobes. He liked the way the goalie broke the ice under a lot of pressure, and he’s sure his next NHL games will go even better without it.

The only problem is that Kahkonen has to go through the waivers if he’s sent to Laval. Dobes, on the other hand, doesn’t have to.

If Kahkonen is claimed, Laval would find itself with a goaltending problem, especially if someone gets injured during the season.

It’s funny to hear all this, considering that when Kahkonen was signed, it looked like he was going to be the one ahead of Dobes at practice.

Getting back to Éric Raymond, he’s very happy with the Canadiens’ goaltending group at the moment. He likes Samuel Montembeault as number one, followed by two young prospects in Dobes and Jacob Fowler, and a veteran reserve in Kahkonen.

Dobes may have a head start on Kahkonen when training camp opens, but we can still expect quite a fight for the number-two goaltending spot.

