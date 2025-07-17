Skip to content
Lane Hutson seems to have grown in stature over the summer
Maxime Truman
Sometimes a photo can be misleading. The adage a picture is worth a thousand words is not valid in 100% of situations.

Remember Alex Ovechkin in the summer, the handshake between Carey Price and Andrei Vasilevskiy? No, Vasilevskiy wasn’t three times bigger (or better equipped) than Carey Price. It was all in the angle from which the photo was taken..

(Credit: Getty Images)
So please, remember this caveat when you read the next few lines.

But hey… a photo captured at Bauer Hockey’s most recent event – taken by Zach Murmanfreer and reprinted by William Nadeau among others – has a lot to encourage us for the Canadiens’ upcoming campaign. And why? Because Lane Hutson obviously listened to and followed the advice of Montreal’s physical trainers, and spent the summer in the gym.

No, Hutson hasn’t become Arber Xhekaj, but you can see in the photo above that he looks taller/costumed than Cole Caufield, while getting closer to Nick Suzuki’s physiognomy.

Last year at camp, Hutson was listed at 5’10 and 162 pounds.

I don’t think he’s grown any bigger (even if his growth has been stunted by a particular medical condition), but I do think he’s passed the 170-pound mark. Maybe even 175..

We’ll find out in September, at the next practice camp.

No, Hutson will never become a monster on the ice. He’d be less agile anyway..

But the fact that he has (presumably) put on muscle since his team’s elimination has to be seen as a very positive thing.

But be careful! Remember the Price – Vasilevskiy photo; a picture can be deceiving. So let’s wait until we have several of them – or until we come across recent videos of Hutson – before getting too excited. Except that we can/should be encouraged.


