Juraj Slafkovsky is the face of a new advertisement in Slovakia

Juraj Slafkovsky’s popularity continues to grow.

He’s a crowd favorite in Montreal because of his charisma (and also his talent), and he’s also one of his country’s biggest stars.

After all, in Slovakia, athletes have always been really popular.

So it’s no surprise to see Slaf as the new face of a lottery advert for the TIPOS company.

In the ad, we see the Canadiens player skating with his Slovakia jersey on his back… and at the end of the ad, we see him presenting a scratch-off lottery ticket with a smile on his face.

I don’t think he needs that kind of money, though… hehe.

New Juraj Slafkovsky commercial from Slovakia pic.twitter.com/YbckdWuhsi – /r/Habs (@HabsOnReddit) July 17, 2025

Obviously, Slaf’s popularity attracts the attention of companies willing to appear with an ad.

He had his ad with McDonald’s in 2024, he was at the center of a Sherwood ad that same year, he became the face of a brand of bottled mineral water from Slovakia…

His name is attractive to big brands because we know how much people love him.The young man has always had a rather special character (in a good way) and obviously, companies want to take advantage of his prestige to gain popularity too.

It’s not crazy. Because that’s how business works!

It’s further proof that he’s very popular despite his young age… and if he continues to enjoy success in Montreal and the National League, we’re likely to see him in a number of other commercials in the coming years too.

It’s a no-brainer, really.

Overtime

And, clearly, TIPOS has just made another big splash by teaming up with Juraj Slafkovksy, who was the first overall pick in the 2022 draft and scored 50 and 51 points in his last two seasons with the Canadiens.

– How many does he score in 25-26?

