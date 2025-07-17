Skip to content
Your daily dose of hockey
News

In 2018, Jeff Gorton didn’t draft Joe Veleno (who was released two rows later)
Charles-Alexis Brisebois
In 2018, Jeff Gorton didn’t draft Joe Veleno (who was released two rows later)
Credit: In 2018, Jeff Gorton was GM of the New York Rangers. And Nick Bobrov was also in the organization, by the way. Drafted 28th, his club had a say in the draft. And after selecting Vitali Kravtsov ninth and K’Andre Miller 22nd, Gorton chose Nils Lundkvist. Only one of the three selections made sense. #Miller […]
In 2018, Jeff Gorton was GM of the New York Rangers. And Nick Bobrov was also in the organization, by the way.

Drafted 28th, his club had a say in the draft. And after selecting Vitali Kravtsov ninth and K’Andre Miller 22nd, Gorton chose Nils Lundkvist.

Only one of the three selections made sense. #Miller

It’s interesting to bring this back today, in hindsight. Why? Because Joe Veleno went out at #30 (to the Red Wings), two spots after Lundkvist’s pick.

And yesterday, Jeff Gorton’s new club, the Canadiens, signed Veleno to a one-year contract.

Gorton would have had two real chances to draft Veleno (22nd and 28th… since we’re not going to count the pick in the top-10), but he didn’t. Arpon Basu (The Athletic) made the point in a paper on Veleno.

And as Basu points out, Jeff Gorton is the first to say that a first-round pick often has as many lives as a cat. He talked about this on the Basu and Godin podcast.

Please note: no one is saying that Gorton didn’t like Veleno.

The only thing we can conclude in connection with the player who had the status of outstanding player in the QMJHL is that he probably wasn’t at the top of the Rangers’ list rendered at #28 and based on the first 27 picks.

But we don’t know where he was on the list. He may have been the second name on the list, for all we know.

Note that Chris Drury, who replaced Gorton as Rangers head coach, traded Lundkvist to the Stars a few months after Gorton’s departure. And for what it’s worth, Marc Bergevin’s Canadiens drafted Jesse Ylönen (35) and Alexander Romanov (38) early in the second round.


overtime

– Of course.

– Yup…

– He’s well ranked.

– Where will he go?

facebook icon Share twitter icon Tweet linkedin icon Share
Copied!
More Content