If Sidney Crosby is traded, it won’t be this season, says Frank Seravalli
Credit: Getty Images
Canadiens fans dream of seeing Sidney Crosby play for their team.

Montreal, however, will have to wait for a chance to get Crosby.

During the latest taping of his podcast with Bleacher Report, Frank Seravalli explained that he expects a potential deal involving Crosby to take place during the off-season, but not this year.

In other words, Sidney Crosby is not expected to be traded between now and the end of next season.

The best argument to back up Seravalli’s words is the fact that Evgeni Malkin is expected to leave Pittsburgh after next season. It’ s been known since June that the Penguins don’t want to renew his contract.

Seeing the teammate with whom he enjoyed all his success in Pittsburgh could convince Crosby to finally agree to a deal.

For now, as Seravalli explains, Crosby has no intention of leaving Pittsburgh, and the Penguins probably don’t want to ask their franchise player to accept a trade.

Keeping Crosby doesn’t help the Penguins’ rebuild, but he’s the kind of player who draws crowds and can help you a lot with marketing.

Seravalli also recalled the three teams involved in the rumours, and Montreal is obviously one of them. We’re talking about the Canadiens, the Kings and the Avalanche.

If you’re dreaming of Sidney Crosby in a Canadiens uniform, you’ll have to be patient. It’s not likely to happen this season (if at all).


