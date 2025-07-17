BPM Sports: Martin Lemay will not be returning to the helm of Retour des Sportifs

Credit: There will be some changes this fall at BPM Sports. Martin Lemay announced on Facebook that he will not be returning to host Le Retour des Sportifs. In a lengthy text of explanation and thanks, Lemay revealed that it was the station’s management who made the decision not to renew his contract. The host received […]

There will be some changes this fall at BPM Sports.Martin Lemay announced on Facebook that he will not be returning to host Le Retour des Sportifs.

In a lengthy text of explanation and thanks, Lemay revealed that it was the station’s management who made the decision not to renew his contract.

The host received confirmation by telephone from his superiors on Thursday.In the text, Lemay explains that a radio station often makes decisions about its next season around February or March, but that he spent the beginning of the summer without knowing whether he would be back.

In fact, Lemay used this message to point the finger at BPM Sports management, who, in his opinion, are making questionable decisions. He doesn’t like decisions made by BPM Sports executives who don’t spend time in the office.

Overtime

– Dubas is asking a lot for his players.

Frank Seravalli: Dubas has been asking for a ton for both Bryan Rust and Rickard Rakell, he’s still asking for a lot for Erik Karlsson on the basis he’s going to retain – Bleacher Report (Jul 15) – NHL Rumour Report (@NHLRumourReport) July 17, 2025

– Shawn Lemon is back with the Alouettes.

Shawn Lemon is back with the Alouettes. He is under contract until the end of the current season, according to the team’s press release. He will miss two games as he is under a suspension imposed by the CFL (anti-doping policy). cc @RDSca – David Arsenault (@ArsenaultRDS) July 17, 2025

– Damian Lillard returns to the Trail Blazers.

Damian Lillard returns to Portland; a paid absence https://t.co/Z2B5aDkIyS – RDS (@RDSca) July 17, 2025

– Oops.