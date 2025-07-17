BPM Sports: Martin Lemay will not be returning to the helm of Retour des Sportifs

Skip to content
There will be some changes this fall at BPM Sports.

Martin Lemay announced on Facebook that he will not be returning to host Le Retour des Sportifs.

In a lengthy text of explanation and thanks, Lemay revealed that it was the station’s management who made the decision not to renew his contract.

The host received confirmation by telephone from his superiors on Thursday.

In the text, Lemay explains that a radio station often makes decisions about its next season around February or March, but that he spent the beginning of the summer without knowing whether he would be back.

In fact, Lemay used this message to point the finger at BPM Sports management, who, in his opinion, are making questionable decisions. He doesn’t like decisions made by BPM Sports executives who don’t spend time in the office.

More details to follow.


