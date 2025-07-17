Blue Jackets: a first-round pick publicly requests a trade

Yegor Chinakhov:
I had some misunderstandings with the coach during the season. Now I would be glad to have a trade. I would like to move to a different location.
Will I return to Russia? As long as I can play in the NHL, I will keep developing here @BlueJacketsNHL pic.twitter.com/DQ1qU2oHFb
– Shumi Babaev Agency (@BabayevShumi) July 17, 2025
#CBJ aware Yegor Chinakhov wants to be traded – and they’ve had trade talks – but GM Don Waddell said he’s not going to simply accept the best offer to appease Chinakhov. Will only move him if he gets an acceptable offer.
Expectation is he’ll be at training camp.
Story coming.
– Aaron Portzline (@Aportzline) July 17, 2025
“j’ai demandé à chatgpt” “j’ai demandé à copilot” well we asked martin st-louis and he said:
“i asked chatgpt” “i asked copilot” well we asked martin st-louis and he said: pic.twitter.com/EHQf9Q2wkv – Montreal Canadiens (@CanadiensMTL) July 17, 2025
In Montreal, the conditions will be right for him to blossom https://t.co/Qrdvu8hzWJ
– TVA Sports (@TVASports) July 17, 2025
‘Oilers have lost a lot’: Edmonton had 4th worst off-season of any NHL team, analytics expert says
Agree or disagree?https://t.co/YNX0mlhh0l via @edmontonjournal pic.twitter.com/twb5VesIO6 – David Staples (@dstaples) July 17, 2025
If they polished up the TV presentation next time, do you as an NHL fan care that the NHL Draft is decentralized?
– Corey Pronman (@coreypronman) July 17, 2025
Louis Domingue will continue his career in Russiahttps://t.co/nV4pOhUdwE
– RDS (@RDSca) July 17, 2025