45 points for Joe Veleno: “realistic” in the eyes of Pierre McGuire

The Canadiens' center line continues to be the talk of the town.We know that Nick Suzuki will be the first center. We suspect that Jake Evans will be the fourth center. We assume Joe Veleno will play center. We think Alex Newhook and Kirby Dach will fight for the second center spot.We know that Zachary Bolduc is preparing to take on center responsibilities.Obviously, bringing Veleno to Montreal means the Canadiens have more options, now. But the options I'm talking about aren't on the top-6, in my eyes.In his career, Veleno has never scored more than 28 points in an NHL season. Last year, he scored 17 points and was bought out in his second trade in a few months.Does the youngster have the talent to improve? Yes.But will he become one of the organization's best players overnight? Let's just say that there are a few doubts about the Québécois.I say this because Tony Marinaro (on the Sick Podcast) asked Pierre McGuire if Veleno could become a 50-point, 50% face-off guy.Veleno is at 46% in terms of face-offs. 50% is a good gap, though.McGuire's response is that 50 points is too much. But if Veleno is used in the right way to produce, he doesn't rule out seeing him get between 40 and 45 points this season. He thinks that's realistic.You can listen to his passage – and Marinaro's interview with Veleno – in today's Sick Podcast.Does Veleno have the talent to pull it off? On paper, yes. But there's a reason he's in his fourth organization in 2025: he's never lived up to the expectations placed on him.And to say something like that, of course, raises expectations in some people.To put things in perspective, with 40 or 45 points, Veleno would have been the Habs' fifth-highest scorer last year. The guys on the first line and Lane Hutson all had more than 50 points, and Brendan Gallagher was at 39.I don't see how that's realistic. But if it happens, no one in town is going to complain.